Super Mario World Getting Special LEGO Set

Do you like LEGO? Do you like LEGO sets that recreate some of your favorite series or franchises? If so, you’re not alone, and LEGO knows it. They’ve made their name off of stacking their beloved bricks in all sorts of ways over the years, including remaking things from iconic shows, films, comics, and video games. You might recall that they’ve been diving into Nintendo’s universe a bit recently, including getting ready to release a special version of The Great Deku Tree. However, they’ve had some fun with Mario in the past, and now, Super Mario World is apparently getting the tap for a LEGO set!

As revealed by Nintendo Life, an official LEGO store in Singapore accidentally leaked a set from Super Mario World that features Mario riding on Yoshi. The store has since taken down the listing, but the pictures that were posted are now forever on the internet, and we should be grateful for that. The set looks nice, and it recreates an iconic visual that fans will love. After all, it was that SNES game that first introduced Yoshi to us, and being able to ride that dinosaur through levels was incredibly helpful in beating the game.

According to the listing, it will be released on October 1st, contain over 1,200 pieces, and cost just over $200. So, if you think you’ll enjoy this, you’ll want to start setting aside money for it now!

Oh, but if you’re at San Diego Comic Con this weekend, then you’re in for a treat! The set is apparently going to be at the show, as LEGO has its own both at SDCC! Thus, if you’re in the neighborhood, go and check it out for yourself and see if it’s something that’s worth the price!

Nintendo has been pushing hard recently to get more exposure for its IPs. It might seem like a “basic move,” but doing some LEGO sets is the right idea in various ways. First, it invokes nostalgia in those who grew up with Mario and might have kids of their own now. Second, it speaks to the younger generation who might want to have this kind of set in their home. Finally, if they sell well, they have entire worlds full of content that they can use to do various sets in.

The sky is the limit if Nintendo and LEGO decide to go full force into a partnership. Only time will tell if they will!