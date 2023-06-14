Humanity: War Trial 01 – Battle Lines Puzzle Guide

HUMANITY_20230614100205

Trial 01: Battle Lines in War, the fifth chapter in Humanity, introduces the Shoot command that allows the humans to take out enemies from afar. The level serves as a tutorial of sorts, so its solution is relatively simple. That said, it can certainly trip up players as the game’s mechanics often require a bit of explanation.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve War Trial 01: Battle Lines in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Humanity: Battle Lines Puzzle Solution

When you first start the level, you’ll see a quick scene where you learn a little bit more about the Yellow Core. Once it’s over, you’ll be given a new command: Shoot. Shoot allows your line of people to pick up laser guns to attack the Others from afar.

HUMANITY_20230614094839

Once you’ve picked up the power, lay down a Shoot command in front of the center line of people and then snake them around the edge of the platform they’re standing on so that they help the left line of people win in their fight and also take out the group of others pouring out of the door directly across from them.

HUMANITY_20230614095200

With the others on the left as well as the ones on the platform with the center line taken out, snake the center line around so that they get in range of the Others on the right side. Once they’re taken out, snake the line around so that it climbs up the center of the climbable steps on the platform with them.

HUMANITY_20230614095220

Jump to the lines on either side of the level and place a Shoot command down for each. This will allow them to slowly but surely win their fights against the Others on the second step of the platforms they’re climbing up.

HUMANITY_20230614095244

As soon as both fights are finished, turn the lines so that they walk along the edge of their respective platforms closest to the center line so that they can provide support in their fight against the Others. Once they’re all taken out, point each line toward the final climbable wall to let them reach the exit goal. After that’s taken care of, this level in Humanity will be complete.

HUMANITY_20230614095321

