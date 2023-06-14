Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – All Season 4 Battle Pass Content

With the start of Season 4 in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, an all-new Battle Pass has become available for players to work their way through. With over 100 rewards, the Operator from Modern Warfare (2019), Nikto, and the return of the premium BlackCell Battle Pass variant, there is a lot of stuff that can be unlocked during the new update. This guide will provide a full list of all the content in the Season 4 Battle Pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Full List of All Season 4 Battle Pass Content In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Just like in Seasons 1, 2, and 3, the Season 4 Battle Pass of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 utilized a system that debuted in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. This new system utilizes a new “Sectors” system, which will see all of the content divided into groups of five. Players will need to use Battle Token Tier Skips by playing either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0 to unlock each item, with the fifth “High Value Target” item becoming available only after the four other items in the Sector are unlocked. When all items in a Sector are earned, the Sector will be completed and will unlock all adjacent Sectors, allowing you to take a branching path to the next Sector that has rewards that you find the most appealing.

The BlackCell premium version of the Battle Pass once again returns following its debut in Season 3. This version of the Battle Pass must be bought with real money and not CoD Points, giving players access to the Battle Pass and unlocking an exclusive Sector in the Battle Pass along with 1,100 CoD Points, 20-25 Tier Skips depending on your platform, a new Operator, and even unique skins variants for every Operator Skin found in the regular Battle Pass.

Season 4 also has a Classified Sector that will unlock later in the season. The content in this sector is currently unknown. This guide will be updated when that information is made available.

The free Battle Pass includes items such as new weapons and earnable CoD Points with each Sector having at least one item available for free players. Players that upgrade to the premium Battle Pass gain access to over 100 rewards, including new Operators, weapon blueprints, and up to 1,400 CoD Points. In the breakdown, I will mark items that players who go through the free Battle Pass will be able to unlock by writing “Free Tier” next to the item. I will also mark BlackCell variants of skins in bold next to their regular version. Once all Sectors are completed, you will unlock a special Completion Bonus. Below is the full list of every item available in the Season 4 Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone broken down per Sector:

BlackCell Sector: Unlocked instantly if BlackCell is purchased 1,100 CoD Points Infil Pack: BlackCell Contrail and Parachute Operator Finishing Move: BlackCell Moves Vaznev-9K Weapon Bluprint: Event Horizon HVT- Operator: IO



D0 (Earned for Purchasing the Battle Pass): Battle Pass XP Bonus: 10% Boost to Battle Pass Progression Gen Screen: Weights and Measures PDSW 528 Weapon Blueprint: First Step M16 Weapon Blueprint: Death Blow HVT- Operator: Valeria ( BlackCell: Alejandro BlackCell )

D1: Calling Card: Skyline 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token Emblem: The City Weapon Charm: Boehhbin (Free Tier) HVT- Cronen Squall Weapon Blueprint: Tide Turner ( BlackCell: Tide Turner BlackCell )



D2: Calling Card: Panned Soldiers 15-Minute Double XP Token (Free Tier) Lachmann-556 Weapon Blueprint: Keizersgracht SUV Vehicle Skin: Summer Heat HVT- Chuy Operator Skin: Bushwacked

D3: Expedite 12 Weapon Blueprint: Battering Ram Emblem: Furious .50S 100 CoD Points War Track: War Chants Pack (Free Tier) Hatchback Vehicle Skin: Vented ( BlackCell: Vented BlackCell )

D4: 100 CoD Points 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Weapon Charm: Sheathed and Ready Large Weapon Decal: Salute HVT- New Weapon: ISO 45 (Free Tier)



D5: Large Weapon Decal: Back for Blood 30-Minute Double XP Token LA-B 330 Weapon Blueprint: Last Straw Armored Patrol Boat Vehicle Skin: Luxury Liner HVT- Reyes Operator Skin: Woodland Shade

D6: Weapon Sticker: MP-0 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) 15-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Large Weapon Decal: Nikto HVT- FJX Imperium Weapon Blueprint: Heavyweight ( BlackCell: Heavyweight BlackCell )

D7: 15-Minute Double Weapon XP Token 15-Minute Double XP Token Kastov 545 Weapon Blueprint: Blood in the Water Calling Card: Defenders (Free Tier) HVT- Zero Operator Skin: Badlands



D8: Basilisk Weapon Blueprint: Power Play 1 Hour Double Battle Pass XP Token 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token 1 Hour Double XP Token HVT- 100 CoD Points (Free Tier)

D9: Weapon Charm: Nitomic 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Weapon Sticker: Follow or Die Large Weapon Decal: I Am Nobody HVT- New Weapon: Tempus Razorback (Free Tier)

D10: Calling Card: This City is Ours Emblem: In Nikto We Trust (Free Tier) TAQ-M Weapon Blueprint: Singel 1 Hour Double XP Token HVT- Alejandro Operator Skin: Swamped ( BlackCell: Swamped BlackCell )

D11: Large Weapon Decal: House of Nassau Weapon Charm: Black Sails Crossbow Weapon Blueprint: Raining Death Heavy Chopper Vehicle Skin: Black Smoke (Free Tier) HVT- 100 CoD Points



D12: Operator Finishing Move: Shell of a Day Armored Truck Vehicle Skin: Crowd Control (Free Tier) Minibak Weapon Blueprint: Unhinged 100 CoD Points HVT- Valeria Operator Skin: Out for Blood ( BlackCell: Out for Blood BlackCell )

D13: Loading Screen: Briefing Weapon Sticker: Nikto Symbolism 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token (Free Tier) Light Tank Vehicle Skin: Fractal Green HVT- Tempus Razorback Weapon Blueprint: Life or Death ( BlackCell: Life or Death BlackCell )

D14: Calling Card: We are the Storm Loading Screen: Nito’s Minions 100 CoD Points War Track: Head Bangers Pack (Free Tier) HVT- GMC Hummer EV Vehicle Skin: Escape Velocity ( BlackCell: Escape Velocity BlackCell )

D15: 100 CoD Points 556 Icarus Weapon Blueprint: Prinsengracht (Free Tier) Weapon Sticker: Who? Weapon Charm: BlackCell Mask HVT- Kleo Operator Skin: Ocean Fog ( BlackCell: Ocean Fog BlackCell )

D16: Emblem: Lovely View Calling Card: Mokum Loading Screen: Canal Crossing Gun Screen: Time and Again (Free Tier) HVT- FTAC Siege Weapon Blueprint: The Swarm ( BlackCell: The Swarm BlackCell )

D17: Calling Card: Feeling Lucky? 1 Hour Double XP Token Tempus Torrent Weapon Blueprint: Herengracht (Free Tier) Cargo Truck Vehicle Skin: Death Mover HVT- Horangi Operator Skin: Bombast

D18: Emblem: Nikto is Back Calling Card: Ready for War (Free Tier) Loading Screen: Steps from Death (Free Tier) Lackmannn-762 Weapon Blueprint: Grachtengordel HVT- 100 CoD Points

D19: Loading Screen: Incursion Weapon Sticker: Nikto Electric Weapon Charm: Plasma Skull PWC Vehicle Skin: Sprayed (Free Tier) HVT- ISO 45 Weapon Blueprint: No Tomorrow ( BlackCell: No Tomorrow BlackCell )

D20: Emblem: Reflecting Danger 1 Hour Double Weapong XP Token HCR 56 Weapon Blueprint: Antagonist (Free Tier) Chop Top Vehicle Skin: GH85T HVT- Ghost Operator Skin: Desert Ghost ( BlackCell: Desert Ghost BlackCell )

100% Completion: 100 CoD Points Weapon Sticker: Season 4 Emblem: Season of Nikto Tempus Razorback Weapon Blueprint: Uninvited Guest ( BlackCell: Uninvited Guest BlackCell ) HVT- Nikto Operator Skin: Powercell ( BlackCell: Powercell BlackCell )



