Today’s Your Last Chance To Play These 6 Games On Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is an excellent service if you’re in the market for some video games. Microsoft introduced this service to enjoy their first-party studio titles at launch. So rather than paying the price of a brand new game, you’re instead paying a monthly fee to gain access to a large catalog of video game titles. With Xbox’s Game Pass subscription service, you can enjoy a collection of games across Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and even mobile devices through cloud streaming.

However, not every game that gets added to the subscription service is a first-party title from Microsoft. Instead, you’ll find that the subscription service also features a variety of third-party titles. So it can be a great deal if you are looking for a variety of different games. While not every major title will land on the service, it will instantly give you access to countless titles to download and enjoy. With that said, because not every game will be a first-party title, you might find that some games will end up being removed from the subscription service.

Fortunately, Microsoft does a pretty decent job at revealing what games are being removed. So if you have been paying attention, you might have already been alerted of the six games being removed from the Game Pass service this month. We even reported the games being removed last month when they were officially announced. But in case that slipped by, here are the games being taken off the Xbox Game Pass service tomorrow.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving June 15

Bridge Constructor Portal

Chorus

Maneater

Mortal Shell

Serious Sam 4

Total War: Three Kingdoms

With that said, even though the games are being removed from the Game Pass service, it’s worth checking out. Microsoft offers players a 20% discount for the games that are being removed from the service. So if you enjoyed a game and want to keep it or find something of interest, but it’s being removed, you can purchase the game a bit cheaper before it’s tossed off the service.

Of course, with the first wave of games being added to Xbox Games Pass and this collection of titles being removed, we should see the announcement of games being added in for the second wave for this month. So we’ll have to continue and wait to see if Microsoft reveals the next set of games coming to the service.