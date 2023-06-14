Sony Reveals PS5 Cloud Gaming Along With Confirming 8 New Games Coming To Game Catalog

On the official PlayStation Blog, Sony revealed the video games being added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for this month. Its grand reveal includes eight games coming to the service, but on top of that, Sony is revealing a feature coming to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. Opening up the blog post, Sony revealed that it’s been a year since they revealed the new tiers for PlayStation Plus. Today, they unveiled that the team over at Sony is testing a new feature that they will be rolling out on the PlayStation 5.

If you’re a subscriber to PlayStation Plus Premium, you may soon find that cloud streaming for supported PlayStation 5 titles will be available. This includes PlayStation 5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, game trials, and supported digital PlayStation 5 titles that players already own. Overall, this feature is a means to ensure players can jump right into a game without worrying about the download and installation times. But right now, this is only in the testing phase, and we don’t know when this feature will be rolled out officially.

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see just how well game streaming is handled for the PlayStation 5 line of games. Game streaming is not too mainstream yet, but we are seeing efforts being put into these mediums for players. Additionally, as mentioned earlier, there was the reveal of PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles being added this month.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog June 2023 Additions

Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)

Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)

Inscryption (PS4/PS5)

Soulstice (PS5)

Tacoma (PS4)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

So if you are on at least the PlayStation Plus Extra tier, you can look forward to these games being added into the mix next week. Of course, that’s unless there are any sudden changes. If you recall, last month, we saw the announcement of several games only for Sony to make some alterations. If you’re unfamiliar with the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, we can offer some insight. This is a massive collection of video game titles you can download and play if you continue to be a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscriber. These games constantly rotate in and out, so you’ll find new games added each month. However, some games will eventually get removed from the service.