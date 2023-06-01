Xbox Revealed 8 More Titles Coming To Xbox Game Pass This June

Update:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Farworld Pioneers, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, and Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengeance of the Slayer is now available to play on Xbox Game Pass.

Original Story…

Xbox Game Pass has been a popular subscription service for those who own an Xbox console. It’s a service that grants players access to countless video game titles, all for a monthly fee. So rather than spending the money to purchase each game separately, you can acquire a massive collection for the monthly fee. But best of all, games are constantly added to the mix. So if you feel a bit bored with the current collection, typically, each month, two waves of game additions will be added into the mix.

All of Microsoft’s first-party studio titles will be added to Xbox Game Pass at launch. Those video games are not leaving the service unless they run into licensing issues. We’ve seen that in the past with Quantum Break, which was briefly taken down from Xbox Game Pass until the licensing issues could be rectified. However, a series of third-party video game titles are added into the mix. These games will be added to the collection for a duration of time before they are removed.

Today, we’re discovering that the first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles was unveiled. A total of eight games are being added to Xbox Game Pass this coming month. So if you’re looking to try something new, then take a look at what games you’ll soon be able to try out for yourself.

Xbox Game Pass Coming Soon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Cloud, Console, PC (Available Now)

Farworld Pioneers – Console, PC (Available Now)

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 – Cloud, Console, PC (June 1)

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengeance of the Slayer – Cloud, Console, PC (June 1)

Amnesia: The Bunker – Cloud, Console, PC (June 6)

Hypnospace Outlaw – Cloud, Console, PC (June 8)

Stacking – Cloud, Console (June 8)

Dordogne – Cloud, Console, PC (June 13)

Those games will put us slightly midway into June. But again, this is just the first wave announcement, as we typically see two waves unveiled each month. So as we reach the upcoming month, you’ll want to be on the lookout for the next Xbox Wire blog post that reveals what games are being added into the mix. It’s a great way to save some money and enjoy great video game titles. Additionally, you’ll be able to try some games out that you might have been unsure about and didn’t want to risk your money on a game purchase. So it’s undoubtedly an excellent service to give you a chance to try out some games you might have usually passed by.