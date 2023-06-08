Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Pre-Order Went Live Ahead Of Summer Game Fest

We have Summer Game Fest today, and that will be an event to showcase several big notable video game announcements and updates. While quite a few of these updates and announcements are hidden away until the stream kicks off, we know a few projects will be present at this year’s event. One of those games that were previously hyped up as being featured during Summer Game Fest was Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. This is the one and only expansion released from CD Projekt Red.

There is anticipation that we’ll see some new gameplay footage and a release date. Now it looks like a release date is imminent, as one Reddit user managed to spot a Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty pre-order page ahead of today’s event. Unfortunately, the pre-order page didn’t offer much of any new insight into the game. Outside of now knowing that a pre-order page is ready on GOG, we’re still left in the dark on its release date and what other notable new features might be packed inside this expansion.

According to the Reddit post, it looks like GOG featured the Phantom Liberty DLC page for pre-order, but upon clicking on the link, no page was available to load. So it seems like this was an early posting for GOG, and from what I can see, the page has since been removed. But that at least gives us a pretty good indication that we’ll get a release date or narrowed release window during today’s event. Furthermore, it might prompt viewers to pre-order the expansion starting today.

Of course, that might be a tough sell for some players. We still remember the challenging launch Cyberpunk 2077 went through. There were plenty of problems and bugs that CD Projekt Red had to fix. This likely was the main reason we’re only getting on expansion for this game. So some players might be keen on waiting for the game to launch and seeing just how well it performs.

With that said CD Projekt Red might not have too much of a problem this time since the developers are fully focused on releasing this game for the latest-generation console platforms and PC. So those on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will be missing out on Phantom Liberty despite Cyberpunk 2077 being available on the platforms.