Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – Should You Upgrade Health Or Stamina? | Light Of Blessings Guide

Everything you need to know about upgrading your Health and Stamina in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

There are many ways to gain power in Tears Of The Kingdom. New weapons, upgrades, and even knowledge will make Link a far better combatant and explorer. However, the most obvious display of growth comes from your core stats. Link has two, and these are of course Health and Stamina.

Of course, both of these stats are very important and govern different aspects of Link’s abilities. However, one has to be better than the other. In this guide, we are going to break down what to spend your valuable Light Of Blessings on, and why. We’ll even touch on how to get these mysterious orbs to boot.

What Are Light Of Blessings?

Light Of Blessings are a reward you get from completing Shrines in Tears Of The Kingdom. Individually, they don’t do much. They do heal you to full when acquired, but that’s about it. Once you have 4 in your possession, however, things get interesting. You can take these to any Goddess Statue and then exchange them for a Heart or Stamina Container.

This makes these collectables very valuable and is the primary reason to seek out and complete Shrines. As far as we are aware, there is no other way to obtain them.

Upgrading Stamina

Players who indulged in Breath Of The Wild may think that Stamina is by far the most important stat in Tears Of The Kingdom. After all, Stamina was key to getting around Hyrule in the past. Things have changed, and that has warped the balance of power somewhat.

Stamina is still a vital stat, however, due to the increase in mobility options in Tears Of The Kingdom, Stamina suddenly loses a lot of its lustre. Firstly, why glide when you can fly effortlessly with any number of creations? Heck, you can go super cheap and just build an air bike.

Carrying on from that, why climb when you can use springs, catapults, and rockets to rapidly ascend and save time? Heck, why run when you can ride giant mechs or drive cars? All of these creative ways to move have knocked Stamina down several pegs, but it hasn’t taken it out of the equation entirely.

Stamina can still be used in combat, and this is the main reason to upgrade it from time to time. Stamina can be used for Charge Attacks in addition to slo-mo archery. The more you have, the more you can use your most powerful attacks.

Upgrading Health

With the decline of Stamina, Health suddenly becomes more appealing. In the past, Health was needed to obtain the Master Sword, but that’s not reality the case anymore – the Master Sword gets wrecked early on (although, not forever). Health therefore just has one purpose – to keep you alive.

That’s all it really needs to do. Tears Of The Kingdom can be rather unforgiving as enemies can kill you in a single hit if you aren’t careful. More Health means you can take more hits, and this is always a good thing.

Where Stamina has all kinds of overlaps with other systems, Health doesn’t. It’s simple and easy to parse. You increase it, and you become more powerful. Stamina on the other hand can feel a smidge redundant. So much so, we didn’t increase our Stamina for well over 40 hours of play.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.