Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – Where to Find the Bullfrog Boss on Vondel

Warzone 2.0 has seen a lot of new content added to its extraction mode DMZ with the launch of Season 4. One of these new additions is an entirely new map called Vondel, a European city that comes with many unique encounters and mechanics for players to experience. Just like the other exclusion zones, Vondel has several different HVT Boss enemies to engage. Vondel comes with its own unique boss known as the Bullfrog, who is one of the most unique bosses added to the extraction mode so far and adds a fresh challenge to the mode.

Players might not fully understand how the Bullfrog operates but will want to get the loot that is rewarded to players for defeating it. So, allow me to show you where to find this boss and how to fight it. This guide will show you where to find the Bullfrog HVT boss in the DMZ mode of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where To Find The Bullfrog Boss In Warzone 2.0 DMZ

The Bullfrog is a heavily armored TAV vehicle that was introduced on Vondel with the launch of Season 4. This is the first new vehicle HVT boss that has been added to the game, joining the Commander Helo that has been in the game at launch. Similar to its fellow vehicle HVT, players will need to wait before they have a chance to engage it. At the start of a match on Vondel, the vehicle won’t actually be on the map. Players will need to wait around 3-5 minutes before the Bullfrog spawns. When the Boss does make its way into the map, all players will get a notification saying where it spawned. It can spawn in the four corners of the map: The Castle, Floating District, Central Station, and Exhibit. The vehicle is marked large yellow circle with a question mark-labeled Weapon Case. When you get close to it, an icon with a skull above a set of wheels will hover right above the car.

This boss is roaming and will drive along the streets and through the canals of Vondel. To keep up with it, it is best to get a vehicle of your own and chase it. Be careful when driving behind it because it drops mines behind it when it is in combat, which can quickly destroy your vehicle. After patrolling for some time, it will drive out of the map, notifying everyone with the “The Bullfrog is Driving to a New Location.” After a few minutes, the Bullfrog will return to the map, once again notifying everyone of its location and it will retain any damage it took during its time on the map.

The Bullfrog is heavily armored, so I recommend using Thermite to do consistent damage to it as well as some sort of rocket launcher. A DDOS Field Upgrade can also stop the vehicle for some time, so use that to your advantage. Also, the Bullfrog will take massive damage if shot in the engine. Destroying the Bullfrog will drop the Weapon Case for Vondel. You can check out more tips on how to fight Bullfrog and all of the Weapon Case Rewards on the new Vondel map here.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.