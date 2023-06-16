Humanity: War Trial 05 – Divide and Conquer Puzzle Guide

HUMANITY_20230616151313

Many of the levels in War, the fifth chapter in Humanity, have players learn how to fight against the Others. Trial 05: Divide and Conquer teaches players how to beat the Others even when they’re drastically outnumbered.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve War Trial 05: Divide and Conquer in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Humanity: Divide and Conquer Puzzle Solution

When you first start the level, you’ll notice that it’s a stage where time doesn’t move until you hit the power switch. This means that you’ll need to lay all of your commands before setting things into motion. For clarity, this guide will be written as if the line is moving, however, take note that it won’t be until you hit the power switch.

There’s a tutorial tile near the starting area that explains that you can easily take out a group of Others even when outnumbered if you flank them as opposed to fighting them head-on. It’s a skill that’ll be utilized in this level, so make sure you understand the tutorial and then close it to begin.

HUMANITY_20230616151327

To get started, lay down a Shoot command at the start of the path that the people are walking. This will arm them for the rest of the level. Run up the ramp and to the Goldy that stands in the center of the area. Place a branch command on the tile of grass that’s directly in front of it. Run to the grass that’s on either side of the area and turn each side of the split line toward the other side of the level where the Others are spawning.

HUMANITY_20230616152533

Follow the path of both lines and place a Turn command so that each line goes inward towards the Others spawn doors. This will cause you to win the battle with them.

HUMANITY_20230616152543

Jump down to the area in front of the exit goals and place one Turn command and one Branch command.

HUMANITY_20230616152543

Follow the path of the line that split from the Branch and turn them to pick up the Goldy in the center of the level. Once they have the Goldy, turn the line toward the exit goal.

HUMANITY_20230616152555

With all of those commands laid down, flip the power switch. Your line will walk the path, defeat the Others, grab the Goldy, and make it to the exit goal, completing this level in Humanity.

HUMANITY_20230616152636

