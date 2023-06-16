Diablo 4: How To Fix ‘Your Account Is Currently Locked’ Error

If you’ve received an error code stating that your account is locked in Diablo 4, don’t panic yet. This widespread error is popping-up on thousands of screens since the bumpy launch of Blizzard’s latest always-online action-RPG. Whether you’re on PC or console, players are getting booted out of their games and forced to contend with an annoying (and alarming) error message. If you’re suddenly forced to deal with a locked account, there’s a simple solution. All you need to do is login again.

This isn’t the only login error. At launch, players were forced to download (or even purchase) from the PSN store to even login on the PS5. While this problem seems to be much less widespread, the account locked error is still popping up almost everywhere. If you get this message, it’s important to remember that you didn’t do anything wrong. Your account isn’t actually locked. While this error is extremely alarming, it isn’t actually bad. Learn how to deal with it below.

Why Is My ‘Account Locked’?

Some players are experiencing an annoying ‘Your Account Has Been Locked‘ Error Message. You’ll be booted off the server and forced back into main menu when you receive this message. This can occur in the middle of playing, whether you’re solo or with a party, and seemingly has no common factor.

The ‘Account Locked‘ message is actually a totally standard error code — it doesn’t mean anything. Your account isn’t actually locked. In reality, your account is only temporarily blocked. This will delay any login attempts, but not for very long. Receiving this message does not mean you’ve broken any rules, and your account is not being punished — this is an extremely badly worded error code. That’s it.

When Can I Login Again?

If you’re kicked and receive the ‘Account Is Locked‘ error message, all you need to do is wait.

After being kicked from the server, you may receive the generic ‘Account Is Locked’ error message.

error message. Wait 1-5 minutes before attempting to login again.

In our experience, it usually only takes about a minute of waiting before you’re free to login again. That doesn’t seem to be true for everyone, so you may need to wait a little longer. After a short period, you’ll be able to attempt another login. If you’re still having problems, you can also disable cross-play in the options menu. While this really only helps with lag in-game, it may help with the general server load. It can’t hurt to try!

This code should clear up as the server population stabilizes over the next coming weeks. Until then, you might have to deal with slow logins or even kicks. At least this particular problem isn’t nearly as bad as it looks.