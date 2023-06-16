Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Unlock All Weapon Case Rewards on Vondel

Season 4 of Warzone 2.0 is now in full swing and with the new update came a lot of new content for players to dive into. While both the multiplayer and Battle Royale of both respective games has a lot of new stuff to experience, some of the biggest changes from the new season are for Warzone‘s Extraction mode, DMZ. Along with a complete overhaul to the game’s core progression with the introduction of the F.O.B., there is also an entirely new map known as Vondel, a city that is a cultural hub located in the Netherlands. This new map introduces a lot of new encounters and systems that make it stand out from its fellow Warzone maps.

Just like the other exclusion zones, Vondel has its own unique Weapon Case, a collectible item that will provide those who obtain and extract it with an exclusive cosmetic or weapon. This case is a heavily sought-after item that players will want to know how to get, especially since the Case is defended by one of the most unique HVT bosses that have been added so far. This guide will break down how to get all 6 Vondel Weapon Cases Rewards in the DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How To Unlock All Weapon Case Rewards On Vondel In Warzone 2.0 DMZ

The Bullfrog is a heavily armored TAV vehicle that was introduced on Vondel with the launch of Season 4. At the start of a match on Vondel, the vehicle won’t actually be on the map. Players will need to wait around 3-5 minutes before the Bullfrog spawns. When the Boss does make its way into the map, all players will get a notification saying where it spawned. It can spawn in the four corners of the map: The Castle, Floating District, Central Station, and Exhibit. Similar to all other Weapon Cases that appear on maps with a mini-map, the vehicle is marked large yellow circle with a question mark-labeled Weapon Case. When you get close to it, an icon with a skull above a set of wheels will hover right above the car.

Unlike other Weapon Case bosses who, while sometimes spawning at different points around the map, don’t stray from their starting point, The Bullfrog is a roaming HVT. This means the boss will patrol the entire city, driving through both the streets and the canals due to the amphibious nature of the TAV. While getting this Weapon Case as a solo player is still possible, the mobility of the vehicle definitely makes this a much more difficult case for those lone wolves. A team can definitely make this experience much easier and more enjoyable.

Whether you are by yourself or with a full squad, players should get their own vehicle in order to pursue it, but be very careful as the Bullfrog comes with some hefty countermeasures. The most notable one is its mines, which will drop out the back when under attack. These are hard-hitting explosives that can quickly reduce any vehicle to scrap in just 1 or 2 explosions. One tip I have here is to keep your distance since these aren’t proximity mines and are instead on a small timer. This means that you can shoot from a distance while not being at risk of entering the explosion radius of the mines. Also, make sure you do not attempt to ram or crash into the Bullfrog as it will just drive right through you, destroying your vehicle and likely killing your squad as well.

After patrolling for some time, it will drive out of the map, notifying everyone with the “The Bullfrog is Driving to a New Location.” After a few minutes, the Bullfrog will return to the map, once again notifying everyone of its location and it will retain any damage it took during its time on the map.

The Bullfrog is heavily armored, but there are a few different ways to do considerable damage to it. so I recommend using Thermite to do consistent damage to it as well as some sort of rocket launcher. A DDOS Field Upgrade can also stop the vehicle for some time, so use that to your advantage. Also, the Bullfrog will take massive damage if shot in the engine. Players that have a bit of a daring nature can use the DDOS or simply drive up next to the Bullfrog to jump on top of it, thus providing a clear shot at the vehicle’s engine. Eventually, when enough damage is done, the vehicle will explode and drop all of its loot.

Once the Bullfrog is destroyed, the vehicle will drop a Gold Skull, Advanced UAV, and most importantly, the Weapon Case at the back of the vehicle.

Picking up the case, just like on all the other maps, will make you visible to all other players in the game, so make your way to an Extraction Point as quickly as possible.

Once you extract with the Case for the first time, you will receive the first reward on the list provided below. Each time you extract with a Case going forward, you will get the next item on the list until you get all 6 of them. Extracting with a Case after this list is completed will get you some XP.

Below is a list of all 6 of the rewards you can get from Weapon Cases from Koschei Complex:

Neptune’s Wake – TAV Vehicle Skin

– TAV Vehicle Skin First Mission – Calling Card

– Calling Card Shark Attack – Calling Card

– Calling Card Speeder – Emblem

– Emblem Steady Approach – Loading Screen

– Loading Screen Between the Eyes – SPX 80 Weapon Blueprint

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.