Street Fighter 6 has a lot of amazing characters, but that doesn't stop being from developing a deep-seated hated for some of them.

Street Fighter 6 has an exciting cast of new and returning World Warriors. From the stoic poster boy, Ryu, to the drunken breakdancer Jaime, there’s a character for everyone. In terms of diversity – both mechanically and representationally – Street Fighter 6 does a great job.

That doesn’t mean we don’t hate some characters with the fiery fury of thousand supernovas. As good as the cast is as a whole, we can’t deny that we roll our eyes and die a little bit inside whenever we match up against some of them. Here’s a list of the most hated characters in Street Fighter 6.

Cammy

Cammy is simultaneously one of the most played and most hated characters in Street Fighter 6. If you play Cammy, you love her. Her playstyle is fast, varied, and very satisfying. Once she gets going she never stops. She has everything from mixups to pressure, combos, and even aerials. She is a bit of a beast.

When we play against Cammy our eyes roll so far back we can see our inner child crying in pain. Cammy has absolutely zero chill and can fight you from all kinds of distances thanks to her great normals and stellar combo game. A lot of characters fall into this aggressive playstyle, however, Cammy is one of the most common offenders on the ladder so she gets the number five spot.

Luke

Luke has a lot of hatred levied towards him because he was a bit of a pain in Street Fighter V. Of course, he’s undergone some improvements to make him more tolerable, it’s just not enough to get him off our list. He’s mechanically just a Shoto with some added spice, but that’s not why he’s reviled on the internet.

It’s twofold really. On the one hand, people dislike Luke as he is positioned to become the face of the series – finally replacing Ryu. Change is always met with some degree of pushback so this is understandable. On the other, he is visually hideous. He is an old man’s interpretation of what young people think is cool. Not to mention his forearms are the stuff of nightmares.

E. Honda

We are well aware that this kind of list has some level of subjectivity to it, so we decided to throw one of our favourite characters on this list. We LOVE E. Honda but man does the internet hate E. Honda with a passion. Rightfully so to boot. E. Honda is an absolute beast in Street Fighter 6.

E. Honda’s biggest crime is his Sumo headbutt, a move that deals amazing damage, travels the whole screen, can be buffed to block projectiles, has anti-air properties, and can be spammed like no tomorrow. Even at the highest levels of play, Sumo Headbutt is a staple to E. Honda’s gameplan and if you don’t have an answer ready to go, you are getting clapped. Did we mention this move is safe on block? Heck, did we mention that E. Honda’s normals are so good he can punish YOU for trying to punish him? Hate is well deserved.

Guile

Guile is amazing in Street Fighter 6. This not only makes him popular, but it also makes him disliked by everyone else. Guile’s game plan is to stay away from you, spam Sonic Boom (he has something like 12 variants of that damn move) and then punish you for daring to approach with powerful Flash Kicks and normals.

Guile is tedious to play against. Games against Guile are glacial because you have to constantly try to close the gap without taking Drive or HP damage from his pressure. Unlike other projectile-based characters, Guile is pretty darn competent up close too, so getting in doesn’t mean you are going to have a fun time either. Beating Guile feels like you’ve just climbed a mountain. Losing to Guile makes you consider the financial burdens of buying a new controller.

Manon

Manon is quite possibly the only character in Street Fighter 6 that everyone can agree is the most salt-inducing. Manon is a monster who has a fantastic kit mixed in with some truly outlandish quirks. Manon is considered a Grappler, and that’s because she has Command Grab that deals a ludicrous amount of damage.

Not only that, but Manon’s Command Grab only gets stronger the more she uses it. Did we mention this buff carries over between Rounds? Because it does. Every time Manon catches you out, her chances of winning exponentially increase. This is exacerbated by the outpour of salt every time you get grabbed. Of course, there are ways to counter Manon and her nonsense, but if you ask just about anyone, they will admit they can’t even watch gameplay footage of Manon without getting unreasonably angry.

That’s all we have on Street Fighter 6 for now. Be sure to check out our other lists and guides for more Street Fighter content.