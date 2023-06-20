Diablo 4 Seasons Requires New Characters

When it comes to Diablo 4, players are already going through the game. Fans of the franchise have been vocal online, and there seems to be a split between those who enjoyed this latest iteration. Likewise, I’ve seen plenty of posts online from fans who are not as fond of the direction developers from Blizzard went with for the game. Regardless, if you’re planning to play the seasonal content, you’ll want to remember that each season means restarting with a new character.

We don’t mean you must sacrifice your character leveled up right now. That character will remain fully intact in this world of dread. However, you’ll need to create a seasonal character to participate in the seasonal content. Ultimately, this means you’ll start from scratch with this new character build, as your main characters won’t be able to participate in the quest storyline. Again, this was reaffirmed by the Diablo general manager for Blizzard, Rod Fergusson. Rod took to Twitter and answered a question by fans online which he tried to break down the process.

Hey Paul, yes to take part in the seasonal questline, mechanics, season journey and battle pass, you will need to create a new seasonal character. Playing campaign with seasonal character (if you so desire or need to finish) will also progress the season journey and battle pass. — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) June 19, 2023

Essentially, when a new season starts, it brings in fresh new content. You’ll have a new quest, challenges, features, and more. To make it an even playing field, you’ll start a new character that will go through this season which will last three months. This means leveling the character up, gathering gear, and progressing through the season. Meanwhile, once you finish the season, the character can be played through the base game. But this entire process will restart when the next season drops for the game.

It might not be a model for everyone, but we might have to see just how well some players take up with it as we start to go through Diablo 4’s seasonal updates. I’ve already seen some players express their desire to keep their main characters but just get removed from any leaderboard attached. At any rate, for those of you who have yet to even start Diablo 4, the game is readily available to pick up and play today.

The latest installment to the franchise launched earlier this month on June 5, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title, which you can view below. This will give you our initial impressions of the game and some insight into what you can expect if you decide to pick up a copy.