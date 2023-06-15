Street Fighter 6: Should You Use A Gamepad, Arcade Stick, Or HitBox? | Controller Guide

Everything you need to know when it comes to picking the best controller for starting out in Street Fighter 6.

One of the most common questions newcomers have when it comes to getting into fighting games is: “What controller should I use?”. Fighting games have always been balancing between mainstream and niche, but with the launch of Street Fighter 6, more and more new players are flocking in, and this question has once again begun to echo across the internet.

Thankfully, it’s a question easily answered, but not necessarily one that is easy to accept. What this guide aims to do is go over the main options available to new players and break down how (and if) that method is for you, and why. Without further ado, let’s get right into it.

Using Gamepads In Street Fighter 6

This is the most common setup for new players, and that’s entirely down to the fact that if you are playing on a console (and let’s face it, PC), you already have one of these lying around. Gamepads get a bad reputation because, as you may have noticed, most internet personalities don’t use them.

Does that make them bad? No. Far from it. Many professionals in the genre exclusively use pads to compete. Why? Because most modern gamers have spent hundreds of hours on these things. They know their way around the thing, and it feels natural in their hands.

This sense of familiarity makes it very easy for the modern generation to just pick up Street Fighter 6, grab their pad, and get to work. Not only that, but you have two ways of playing when running a pad. Either using sticks or directional buttons. Both are perfectly valid and again, it all comes down to preference.

Whilst we here may prefer the skin-blistering feel of a sharp D-Pad, others might prefer the silky smooth feel of a joystick. In short, if you are just starting, do not be pressured to go beyond your pad. It works a treat and it will be the most comfortable way for you to play.

Arcade Stick

Now to address the big ol’ elephant in the room – Arcade Sticks. Since the release of Street Fighter 4 way back in the day, Arcade Sticks have become a common sight amongst fighting game enthusiasts. Of course, before that fighting games were mostly done in actual arcades using built-in arcade sticks.

Let’s get this out of the way early – Arcade Sticks are not inherently better than any other control method. You might find them far more difficult to get to grips with. This is because unless you grew up in an arcade and cut your teeth on classic fighting games, these expensive sticks are going to feel incredibly alien.

But – and it’s a big but – Arcade Sticks are a lot of fun. There is something beautifully kinetic about clanking the lever and slapping the buttons that a Gamepad simply can’t compete with. We highly recommend trying out an Arcade Stick before investing hundreds of dollars into getting one yourself, but if you like the feeling of them, then you probably won’t go back.

Just be aware that Arcade Sticks don’t provide any statistical advantage when playing, and when you first start using them you will play far worse as you will need to adapt. A wonderfully opulent extension to the hobby, but not one that is needed to compete or even to get good.

Using A HitBox In Street Fighter 6

The last method we will talk about is the ‘HitBox’ style controller. These are a more modern take on Arcade Sticks and basically, remove the stick entirely and replace it with more buttons. This new playstyle has caused quite the ruckus online, but are they worth using?

Like with Arcade Sticks, we are going to have to say no. Not when you are first starting at least. Like Arcade Sticks, this is an expensive piece of kit, and it’s going to take a lot of practice just to get used to using it compared to your reliable Gamepad.

However, if you are a die-hard D-Pad user like us, then upgrading your setup to include a Hit Box is a solid idea if you have the spare cash to invest in one. They are just as fun as Arcade Sticks to use, and we’ve had a blast messing with them in the past.

However, Hit Boxes have a reputation, and it’s not a good one. Of all the control methods mentioned, HitBoxes are the only ones that may grant a statistical advantage during play. They are legal for use in tournaments, but there is a stigma around them, although that stigma is often not deserved.

Conclusion

So in conclusion, we highly recommend just sticking with a Gamepad unless you’ve grown up in Arcades or you have the money to burn on an expensive piece of hardware. If you love a good mechanical clank when you press buttons, then that might be enough of a reason to invest as well.

That’s all we have on controllers today. Be sure to check out our other articles for more Street Fighter 6 guides, lists, and the latest news.