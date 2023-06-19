Humanity: War Trial 07 – Tug of War Puzzle Guide

HUMANITY_20230619082354

In War, the fifth chapter in Humanity, the player is taught how to fight off the Others. Trial 07: Tug of War has players take on an overwhelming number of others and asks the player to come out victorious. If taken head-on, your group of people will certainly lose so you’ll need to think of something else and use the skills taught in previous levels to overcome the Others.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve War Trial 07: Tug of War in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Humanity: Tug of War Puzzle Guide

When you first start War Trial 07: Tug of War in Humanity, you’ll see that the objective of the level is very simple: beat the Others to make it to the end goal. While that seems simple enough, actually achieving that is pretty tough since your group of people is vastly outnumbered by the Others. Start by laying down a Shoot command on the tile right where your people spawn from so that they have some long-ranged defense. Then, turn them to their right and then to the left so that they go down the path to the right and walk across the bridge toward the first group of Others.

As you get closer to the Others that are coming toward you, put down a Hit command so that your group of people drops their guns and picks up swords. Let the two groups fight and eventually, you’ll defeat the line of Others and take out their spawn door. When they get to the end of the area, turn them to the left so that they walk to the other side of the level.

With the first line of Others taken out, remove the Hit command you laid in the previous step so that the entire line is armed with guns again. Snake the group around so that they take out the Others on the far left side of the level, leaving only the center line remaining.

Return to the center of the level and remove the right Turn command you laid in the first step to make the line now walk forward to meet the line of Others. They should be thinned down thanks to the fire coming from both sides of the line. As your group starts to get close to their spawn door, lay down a Hit command so that you can beat them in a close-quarters fight. Once you’ve taken out the final spawn door, let your group walk forward to grab the Goldy and continue to the end goal.

