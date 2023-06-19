Diablo 4: How To Fix The ‘Fury Against Fate’ Bug

If this gate has a health bar, then your quest is bugged.

Weeks after release, players are still struggling against the Fury Against Fate bug in Diablo 4. Fury Against Fate is a Dry Steppes side-quest chain most players will encounter during Act 3 of the campaign. In this seemingly simple side-quest, you’ll be tasked with hunting cannibal NPCs in a zone, then leading a group of allies to fight enemies.

And this quest is completely bugged. For many, this is the only quest they can’t finish in the Dry Steppes region, halting completion and keeping them from earning renown for the time-sensitive Regional Progress bar. If you’re sick of this incomplete quest polluting your quest log, there’s a few tricks players have learned that might help you. We can’t guarantee that this method will work for you, but it can’t hurt to try. Here’s how to fix the Fury Against Fate bug in Diablo 4.

Fury Against Fate Side-Quest Guide | Bug Fix

How To Begin: The side-quest is given by the NPC Ealda in the Crane Tribe Hutmoot settlement in the Dry Steppes.

The ‘Fury Against Fate‘ side-quest is bugged if the cave barricade near an NPC has health. If the barricade / gate has a health bar and allows you to attack it, the side-quest is bugged and impossible to complete. To complete the quest, we need to fix this annoying issue.

NOTE: Some players will report that the event outside the quest cave is important — that isn’t true in our experience. Ignore the nearby world event when attempting this workaround.

Entering the cave, follow these steps if you’re experiencing the HP Barricade bug, reset the dungeon and try again.

Enter the cave and stick to the wall at the lowest point on the screen. We want to stay as low as possible and as far from the bugged barricade.

on the screen. We want to stay as low as possible and as far from the bugged barricade. Climb down, then stick to the right wall and stay as far to the right as possible until you find the quest NPC.

and stay as far to the right as possible until you find the quest NPC. Talk to the Quest NPC. Click on her to begin the dialogue — then immediately (while she’s talking) go up and check the barricade.

TIP: To reset the quest, you may need to exit your game. Go back to the Character Select menu and reload to try again. Some players are struggling with this — it can take upwarads of 10+ tries to get this fix to work.

If the barricade has no HP, the issue is resolved, and you can move forward. If it does have HP (a red health bar) then you’ll need to leave and reset the quest.