Nintendo Is Holding Their Hyper Max Sale This Week

Video games are expensive. We don’t have to tell you that. We’ve seen a jump in price for new AAA video games as they will seek a price of $69.99 rather than the previous generation’s $59.99. However, you can typically see these game prices dwindle down in after so long. The exception to that rule is Nintendo, which continues to seek that premium price years after the game initially launched into the marketplace. So finding sales is something to make a note of.

Today we’re finding out that Nintendo is now holding a sale called the Hyper Max Sale. This promotion offers discounts of up to 50% off, which is a steep price cut for some select titles. If you want to add some games to your digital Nintendo Switch library, this might be worth checking into. Of course, the sale won’t last too long as it’s already noted that the sale will run through June 25, 2023, at 11:59 PM PT.

So if you’re in the market for a new game to enjoy on the Nintendo Switch platform, then check out the official Nintendo Sales and Deals page right here. Meanwhile, we’ll list down some of the game highlights you can expect from this promo.

Nintendo Hyper Max Sale Highlights

Metroid Dread $41.99

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $29.99

Super Mario Party $41.99

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $41.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim $29.99

Fire Emblem: Three Houses $41.99

Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.49

MLB The Show 23 $29.99

Triangle Strategy $41.99

Astral Chain $41.99

Dark Souls: Remastered $19.99

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise $24.99

Bravely Default II $41.99

Daemon X Machina $41.99

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes $14.99

Octopath Traveler $41.99

Persona 5 Royal $35.99

No Man’s Sky $35.99

Again, this sale is just going on until the end of June 25, 2023. So you don’t want to wait too long before looking through the discounted video game collection. Meanwhile, you can find other sale promotions going on that page. It might be a good idea to give it a bookmark and check it out periodically to see if there are any sale promotions in the future that you might be interested in.

In other news regarding Nintendo, more rumors are circulating online. We might see a Nintendo Direct soon, although no official details have come out from Nintendo. Furthermore, Nintendo is known for delivering little notice before a Nintendo Direct. As a result, we’re still waiting to see if this month will wrap up without a Nintendo Direct, which has typically been held each June.