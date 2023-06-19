Humanity: War Trial 06 – Rampart Puzzle Guide

HUMANITY_20230619080536

War Trail 06: Rampart is another level in Humanity that has players reevaluate the goals that the game has taught the player to complete up until this point. Instead of guiding a group of people to the end goal, Rampart is all about having the player guide a group of people around the level to defeat the Others to let a different group of people make it to the end goal. While that might seem simple enough, the solution requires a bit of out-of-the-box thinking.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve War Trial 06: Rampart in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

More Humanity guides:

| To Begin With… Puzzle Guide | Goldy Retriever Puzzle Guide | Baby Steps Puzzle Guide | Switch Hitter Puzzle Guide | Jump-Start Puzzle Guide | Crowd Surfing Puzzle Guide | Crossroads Puzzle Guide | Loop the Loop Puzzle Guide | Three Towers Puzzle Guide | Goldy Fish Puzzle Guide | Water Fall Puzzle Guide | Air Flow Puzzle Guide | Bridge the Gap Puzzle Guide | Goldy Arches Puzzle Guide | Starting Blocks Puzzle Guide | Grid Lock Puzzle Guide | Bridge & Tunnel Puzzle Guide | The Wall Puzzle Guide | Beltway Puzzle Guide | Notch in the Belt Puzzle Guide | Drop Box Puzzle Guide | Ferry Tale Puzzle Guide | Breeze Through Puzzle Guide | The Blue Core Puzzle Guide |

Humanity: Rampart Puzzle Guide

The main objective in this level of Humanity is to use the small group of people that you can control to help the people on either side of the level win their fights against the Others to reach the two end goals. For clarity, this guide will be written in the present tense, however, take note that the people won’t start moving until you’ve hit the power switch.

Start by laying down a Shoot command directly in front of the people in the glass on the raised platform so that they pick up guns as soon as they start moving. Run to the end of the platform they’re on and lay down a left turn so that they walk through the gap in the wall at the very end of the area and fall down to the area below.

HUMANITY_20230619082155

Jump down with them and immediately turn the group to the right. Have the group walk around the perimeter of the area and then have them turn to climb up the wall in the center back to the raised platform they started on. When they make it to the top, they’ll pick up the first Goldy.

HUMANITY_20230619082211

After grabbing the Goldy, turn the group to the right and then the left so that they walk through the hole in the wall to make it to the other side of the level.

HUMANITY_20230619082220

Jump down to the area below with the group and immediately turn it to the left. Instead of walking the perimeter of the area like in the previous steps, have the group turn to the left again once it gets level with the Goldy in the area above them and have them climb up the wall to reach it.

HUMANITY_20230619082226

After the group climbs up and gets the Goldy, turn them to the right and then to the right again once they get to the final hole in the wall that you haven’t gone through. This will have them jump down to the area they just climbed out of, but this time they’ll land near the doors that the Others are coming out of. This will destroy the doors, however, most, if not all, of the people you’ve been controlling will likely die. Even though the Others might take the Goldy for a second or two, the rest of the people fighting there will be able to grab them and make it to the exit goal.

HUMANITY_20230619082232

Once you’ve laid down all of those commands, hit the power switch and set the level into motion. Watch your group of people help both sides of the level win their fights against the Others and make it to the end goal. With that, this level of Humanity will be complete.

HUMANITY_20230619082254

More Humanity guides:

More Humanity guides:

| Split Decision Puzzle Guide | Ups and Downs Puzzle Guide | Hop, Skip, and Jump Puzzle Guide | Belt One Out Puzzle Guide | Gridlock [Redux] Puzzle Guide | Switch Hitter [Redux] Puzzle Guide | Mental Block Puzzle Guide | Missing Link Puzzle Guide | Reverse Course Puzzle Guide | 10 Out of 10 Puzzle Guide | Plus One Puzzle Guide | The Other Side Puzzle Guide | Blockade Puzzle Guide | Clean Sweep Puzzle Guide | Fan Service Puzzle Guide | Cube-Vert Puzzle Guide | Goldy Mine Puzzle Guide | Winner Takes All Puzzle Guide | Even Flow Puzzle Guide | Boulder Dash Puzzle Guide | Ball Room Blitz Puzzle Guide | The Last Straw Puzzle Guide | The Green Core Puzzle Guide | Battle Lines Puzzle Guide | Bushwhack Puzzle Guide | Flank Stakes Puzzle Guide | Hail Mary Puzzle Guide | Just In Time Puzzle Guide | Hill To Die On Puzzle Guide | Divide and Conquer Puzzle Guide | Escape Route Puzzle Guide |