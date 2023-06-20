Immortals of Aveum Has Been Delayed

Immortals of Aveum quickly gained attention online when it was first unveiled to the masses last year at The Game Awards. This title is coming from Ascendant Studios, and it showed off an FPS but one based around magic. It looked impressive, and fans have started to get ready for its upcoming release next month. But now it looks like the developers need a little more time to ensure the game meets their expectations. As a result, we will see the title get pushed back a few weeks, making the game an August 2023 release.

This announcement came from the official Ascendant Studios website. According to the blog post, it looks like the developers were thrilled over the reception they have been seeing so far. Some fans even had the chance to try the game out through a hands-on preview. However, they noted that they would need a few extra weeks to ensure the game gets to the state the developers aim for. The new intended launch date for Immortals of Aveum is set to take place on August 22, 2023.

That is not a significant push from their initial July 20, 2023 launch that was planned. Likewise, most fans welcome a delay if it means a solid gameplay experience at launch. With that said, more information is said to come out in the next few weeks. Of course, if you want to check the game out, there is a trailer you can view below. At any rate, this is a game that the studio is hopeful will take the market by storm as it will be their debut title after working on the game for the past five years.

As detailed in the blog post, Immortals of Aveum was a game that went into development five years ago. The developers have continued to strive and make a solid magic FPS experience throughout the pandemic and developed the game using Unreal Engine 5.1. Consisting of several Electronic Arts industry veterans, including former creative director Bret Robbins, we are eager to see how this game ends up when it does launch into the marketplace.

With that said, you can now mark your calendars for Immortal of Aveum to launch on August 22, 2023. When the game launches into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Again, we have a trailer that you can watch for this game below.