Diablo 4: How To Earn Renown Faster & Unlock Bonus Skill Points

If you want to get big rewards, you’ll need to grind and earn Renown in Diablo 4. The Renown System is totally new to the series and forcing your hero to fully explore the five open-world regions of the map. By completing objectives like clearing out dungeons, cellars, side-quests and more, you’ll rapidly earn a resource called Renown.

Earning Renown unlocks new reward tiers on the Regional Progression menu found on the map screen. From here you can monitor how much Renown you need to get each tier — and what rewards you’ll get. These rewards are shared by all characters on the same server, so if you want to level up a new class of character, it really helps to earn all the rewards you can before the season ends and all your Renown resets.

After dozens of hours of experimenting, this is the straightfoward method we’ve found for grinding Renown efficiently.

How Renown Works

Earn Renown to unlock reward tiers in each region.

Earning Renown is one of the most important things you can do in Diablo 4 for three simple reasons: Ability Point, Paragon Points and Potions. By earning Renown and filling your Regional Progression meter, you’ll unlock bonuses for all characters on your account.

Renown also resets after each season, so you need to move fast if you want to unlock everything. You’ll get gold and other small rewards, but the tiers we really want unlock the following:

Regional Progression Rewards :

: +1 Ability Points

+1 Max Potion Capacity

+1 Paragon Points

These rewards unlock for all characters on the same realm. You’ll be able to earn +10 Ability Points, +5 Potions, and +5 Paragon Points total. To do it, you need to max out the progression bar in all five regions. And to do that, you need to complete specific activities. To make your life easier, here’s the most efficient way to increase renown.

Best Methods For Earning Renown

On the Region Progression menu, accessed through the map screen, you’ll see what every activity gives you. Side-quests give 20 Renown, for example. To efficiently hunt renown, you’ll want to follow this simple strategy. We won’t call it farming, but it will take some grinding.

In a region, accept every Side-Quest you can find. While completing activities, you’ll often complete side-quests alongside them. By completing dungeons or clearing overworld enemies for side-quests, you’ll earn +20 Renown .

you can find. While completing activities, you’ll often alongside them. By completing dungeons or clearing overworld enemies for side-quests, you’ll earn . Strongholds are the most efficient activities for Renown . Find Strongholds on the map by entering small, fogged areas on the map — Strongholds always have multiple entrances.

activities for . Find Strongholds on the map by entering small, fogged areas on the map — Strongholds always have multiple entrances. Complete dungeons you haven’t finished yet . Each dungeon gives +30 Renown and unlocks a new Aspect. Target dungeons with side-quests or Whispers of the Tree first. Completing both a dungeon and a side-quest will get you +50 Renown .

. Each dungeon gives and unlocks a new Aspect. Target dungeons with side-quests or Whispers of the Tree first. Completing both a dungeon and a side-quest will get you . When completing dungeons, rush to complete. Don’t fight every monster. Sprint to the objective, clear out the Elites, unlock the boss door and finish the dungeon.

NOTE: Renown is NOT DEPENDENT on World Tier. You can swap to WT1 or WT2 if you’re struggling to complete activities and still earn Renown.

That’s really all it takes. For earning fast Renown, you can also mount your horse and unlock every Altar of Lilith — these give a permanent stat boost, so they’re absolutely worth finding. But they also give a relatively small renown reward.

Make sure to grab all the Renown you can before the end of the season! You’ll keep rewards you’ve unlocked so far but will have to earn more Renown to increase your Regional Progression tiers.