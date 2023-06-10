Diablo 4: How To Farm For Sacred Loot | WT3 Guide

Farming for Sacred loot in Diablo 4 doesn’t have to be a pain. Only available on the higher difficulty levels, earning heaps of Sacred loot is important for the endgame experience. While the following methods are extremely good for finding Sacred stuff, you can also use these methods just for farming Legendary or Unique loot. There are plenty of ways to farm — and that’s mostly what you’ll be doing after Level 50, so check out some of our favorite methods below.

Sacred items only appear in World Tier 3: Nightmare which is only available after completing the main story. Finishing the story, you’ll unlock Capstone dungeons. By completing a capstone dungeon, you’ll permanently unlock a World Tier for all characters on your realm — and unlock Unique and Sacred gear. Sacred is a side-tier of loot that’s essentially a better version of what you’re already farming.

Method #1: Champion’s Demise (Dry Steppes)

Sacred items drop more commonly from bosses and elite enemies. If you’re looking for an easy source of elite enemies to tackle on World Tier 3. This is a useful dungeon for farming on new characters as well — high EXP and high density of valuable item drops.

Located in the Untamed Scarps , southeast Dry Steppes region. Travel east from the town of Jirandai to find this dungeon.

This dungeon requires you to return three Stone Carvings to a central ritual site. This is a large dungeon that's packed wall-to-wall with beastmen.

Don’t bother finishing the dungeon. Run through it and wipe out the Elites, then leave. Repeat until you’re swimming in loot.

A single run of this dungeon will fill your inventory with Sacred items. Farming for Sacred loot gets easier with the following two methods — especially the third method on our list. Depending on when you’re playing, you can earn guaranteed Sacred / Ancestral items.

Method #2: Helltides

Helltides are a WT3 event that appear on the world map every 2~ hours. When entering a Helltide event, you’ll face aggressive enemies with much bigger rewards. Watch out, if you die during a Helltide event before spending the Aberrant Cinders, you’ll lose them permanently.

Collect 125 Aberrant Cinders and unlock the Tortured Gift chests. They’re expensive to open but always contain 3-5 Sacred items. These chests appear in the map — and depending on the type of chest, will drop different categories of items. You can get Jewels, Weapons or Armor.

Method #3: Trading Murmuring Obols

The Purveyor of Curiosities is one of the best ways to get extremely rare loot. Trading Murmuring Obols (World Event reward currency) to the Purveyor NPC is a form of gambling. Each ‘roll‘ gives you a random item from the category you select.

Getting Guaranteed Sacred: On WT3, Purveyors will have higher-level loot drops. By selecting one of the glowing / gold-rimmed categories, you’ll get a Sacred item. The roll is still random.

The glowing categories change often, so revisit later if they aren’t selling the type of item you want. On WT4, glowing platinum slots will reward you with Ancestral loot.