Diablo 4: How To Get Guaranteed Sacred & Ancestral Loot With Obols

The Purveyor of Curiosities is more useful than we realized early in Diablo 4 — you can get your hands on guaranteed Sacred and Ancestral loot. The merchant that trades in Murmuring Obols gains a new feature after players unlock World Tier 3 and World Tier 4.

You can spend your Murmuring Obols with maximum efficiency by waiting for glowing categories. Below, we’ll explain special Purveyor bonuses — when categories are glowing a certain color, you’ll get a Sacred or Ancestral drop from your next Obol trade.

How The Purveyor Works | Murmuring Obols

Purveyors of Curiosities are the gambling NPCs in Diablo 4. By trading Murmuring Obols, you’ll receive one random item in return. These random items can be any rarity — if you’re really lucky, you can get a Legendary or Unique after a few rolls.

Each roll costs Murmuring Obols, an additional currency that only drops after completing World Event activities. Anything that appears with an orange circle when exploring the world map will drop Murmuring Obols. You can only carry 500 max so spend them often!

How To Get Guaranteed Sacred & Ancestral Drops

At World Tier 3 dropped items can be (Sacred) — essentially an improved version. World Tier 4 increases rarity even more with (Ancestral) drops. These are rare, powerful pieces of loot that can be farmed by completing any normal endgame activities. Helltides, Whispers of the Tree and Nightmare Dungeons all drop Sacred / Ancestral gear, but there’s another way to get guaranteed drops.

On WT3+4 the Purveyor of Curiosities will offer enhanced random rolls. Look for glowing item categories . Periodically, the NPC will change which item category is dropping enhanced items.

the will offer random rolls. Look for . Periodically, the NPC will change which item category is dropping enhanced items. On WT3, look for a gold-trimmed outline on item categories. Any item purchased with this glow will drop a guaranteed Sacred.

on item categories. Any item purchased with this glow will drop a guaranteed Sacred. On WT4, look for a silver-trimmed outline. Just the same. Purchasing this will guarantee an Ancestral.

What items are glowing changes over time. If you don’t want the current offering, wait and the Purveyor will eventually switch. This happens in a relatively short time period, so always go to the Purveyor with some Obols incase they’re selling one of these guaranteed drops. You don’t want to have to run out and earn more Obols to take advantage.

How To Spend Obols

The Purveyor sells random drops — and depending on how you want to build your character, you’ll want to purchase different types of armor. Weapons are class-specific, but armor is available for everyone. Armor has different affixes and aspects that favor certain types of builds.

Weapons (Any) : DPS and Class Skills.

: DPS and Class Skills. Helmet : Resource Generation

: Resource Generation Chest Armor : Support & Utility

: Support & Utility Gloves : DPS & Offense

: DPS & Offense Pants : Barrier / Fortify Generation & Defense

: Barrier / Fortify Generation & Defense Boots: Movement Speed & Evade Charges

If you need to boost your Resource Generation, get more Helmets. If you need to move faster or give yourself more evade charges, get Boots. Even if you don’t use the Legendary gear, you can pull the aspects off the item and use them on something else. The right aspect can completely change the viability of a build.