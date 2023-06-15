Diablo 4: How To Beat The Butcher | Random Boss Guide

Sick of dying to a randomly spawning super-monster? We’re going to explain how to beat the Butcher in Diablo 4 because we’re sick of getting slaughtered.

The first boss of Diablo 1 has been a reoccuring threat since the breakout success of Blizzard’s inaugural action-RPG. The Butcher appeared in the basement of the blighted church, and later also appeared as a massive boss in Diablo 3. Players expecting to see the Butcher in a splashy return were disappointed while completing the story — he never appears. He’s much more fiendish this time around.

Instead of appearing as a required story boss, the Butcher randomly spawns into dungeons. He has a chance to appear in any dungeon, at any time — and he is ridiculously strong. Early players are going to get instantly splattered by the Butcher’s powerful melee attacks. The Butcher doesn’t even drop anything too special for defeating him. This is all about avoiding the humiliation of defeat. Show the Butcher who’s the boss and prepare yourself with these tips.

What Is The Butcher?

The Butcher is cruelest enemy in Diablo 4. More players have been felled by the Butcher than anything else — this classic enemy absolutely wrecking unsuspecting players very early in their adventures. If you’re an unlucky explorer, the Butcher can appear in any optional dungeon at any time.

How To Beat The Butcher | Random Boss Guide

The Butcher exists to kill you and move on. That’s what he’s for, but a wily player can overcome the challenge and take him out — even when playing solo.

Keep moving and dodging! Even when facing him when you’re ready, you’ll need to utilize keep-away tactics to safely dismantle the Butcher. If you’re kitted out for PVP, you’re actually well-prepared for the Butcher. Staying alive is top priority, and the Butcher gets much easier once you have access to all your fully-upgraded abilities and hit the end game. You can be prepared for this infamous enemy — even if you don’t want to fight him.