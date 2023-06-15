Diablo 4: How To Efficiently Farm Cinders | Helltide Grinding Guide

Helltides are one of the best endgame activities when it comes to grinding for gear. But, if you want to get the gear, you’re going to need to farm cinders in Diablo 4. Aberrant Cinders are a Helltide-only currency that drops from monsters as you slaughter them — and Cinders will only last until the end of the Helltide Event. You’ll need to spend your Cinders on chests that randomly spawn on the map. Each chest costs between 75-175 Cinders and choosing which chests you open lets you tailor your chances of getting the type of high-tier loot you want.

Basically, you’ll want to gather Cinders faster. Joining teams is fun but doesn’t necessarily give you access to more Cinders — the real way to farm is by clearing events. World Events are quick activities that rapidly spawn Elites and warms of enemies. You can reset these events ridiculously quickly with a simple trick.

Helltides & Cinder Currency | The Basics

Helltides are limited events where you can collect a special currency called Aberrant Cinders. This currency is used to open chests that spawn only during Helltides — and there’s really no perfect method for farming cinders. If you’re after cinders, running around and fighting Elites is basically all you need to do.

But, there is one simple method that makes grabbing tons of Cinders easier. By taking advantage of loading zones we can make cinders spawn faster and give you more control over the enemies you hunt or the events you’re completing. Because Helltides always appear in random locations, we can’t give you an exact location — but we can explain how to choose your own location.

Farming Cinders

Look for orange circles like this.

To farm cinders, you’ll need to find an event activity. A world event is easy to spot — an orange circle on the map shows you an event location. These are a good source of constant cinders. You’ll also want to find an event that’s relatively close to an adjacent zone, cellar or stronghold.

NOTE: This method will only work with solo farmers. Parties will keep the same instance unless you literally leave the area. This may work when using the cellar or town portal method.

Cinder Farming | Resetting Events Method :

: Find an event with a nearby loading barrier . Named zones, cellars, strongholds or anything that transitions from one area to another will work.

with a nearby . Named zones, cellars, strongholds or anything that transitions from one area to another will work. Passing through the named area (a name will appear on your hud) or entering / exiting a stronghold or cellar will reset the event.

You can even teleport to town and back to reset an event. Using the Town Portal will take you directly back where you left off.

Cinder Farming | Alternate Method :

: You can check your map and look for 2-3 events clustered near each other. You can easily travel to each event, complete it, then travel to the next. By the time you’re finished, one of the events will reset.

NOTE: This method will also earn lots and lots of Obols. You’ll get 66~ Obols per event completion. Be sure to spend your Obols before going into the Helltide.

To make all this easier, I recommend going for world bosses and Whispers of the Tree quests to double-up your legendary gear farming. You’ll want to aim for Mystery Chests to get the biggest rewards possible.

This is all depending on the events. One of the best events involves standing in three circles — standing in the center will very easily complete all three circles and complete the event. Aim for events with the highest density of Elite Mobs.

For help keeping track of Helltide events and finding Mystery Chests, check out this useful community resource.

