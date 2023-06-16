Diablo 4: Best Sorcerer Solo Build | Vyr’s Arc Lash Guide

One of the best Sorcerer builds for Diablo 4 is all about the lightning. Utilizing the power of shock, you can create a close-range Sorcerer that stuns large groups of enemies, keeping demons locked down with debilitating effects while you massacre everything with overwhelming electrical power. Far from a traditional Sorcerer, this tanky build is a great choice for solo players that want to get in on the action. If you’re not afraid of a little melee combat, try out this impressively powerful combo.

The Sorcerer in Diablo 4 can utilize all three elements to confound enemies with a blaze of abilities. For the Arc Lash Sorcerer we’re focusing on stunning, weakening, and slaughtering everything around us. Using the Arc Lash, we’ll cut through enemies in melee range while unleashing bursts of Charged Bolts — in melee range, you can hit a single opponent with all your Charged Bolts, dealing massive damage. Combine that with Teleport and Frost Nova to avoid damage while controlling crowds, and you have a high-mobility, high-damage Sorcerer that can also take a beating. Here’s how to make an unstoppable Arc Lash Sorcerer.

Sorcerer Build | Arc Lash & Vyr’s Mastery Abilities

Don’t be afraid of close combat. With the Arc Lash build — and eventually unlocking Vyr’s Mastery — your Sorcerer will be buzzing through swarms of demons, unleashing ridiculously powerful electric currents while freezing everything. This is a build that’s aggressive while also preserving your life.

Arc Lash : The signature ability of this build. Deals lightning damage, stuns enemies and reduces your cooldowns faster. The lynchpin of this aggressive Sorcerer Build.

: The signature ability of this build. Deals lightning damage, stuns enemies and reduces your cooldowns faster. The lynchpin of this aggressive Sorcerer Build. +Enhanced Arc Lash, Glinting Arc Lash

Charged Bolts : A blast of lightning bolts. Our first resource-hogging combat ability. Get these skills to deal damage to large groups of enemies while also debuffing their damage.

: A blast of lightning bolts. Our first resource-hogging combat ability. Get these skills to deal damage to large groups of enemies while also debuffing their damage. +Enhanced Charge Bolts, Destructive Charged Bolts

Frost Nova : A Crowd Control ability that will further debilitate enemies by freezing them. Get these upgrades to reduce cooldowns and weaken enemies with Vulnerable.

: A Crowd Control ability that will further debilitate enemies by freezing them. Get these upgrades to reduce cooldowns and weaken enemies with Vulnerable. +Enhanced Frost Nova, Mystical Frost Nova

Teleport : Our major utility ability. Used to avoid damage and move around the battlefield fast. You’ll also deal damage and gain further damage reduction.

: Our major utility ability. Used to avoid damage and move around the battlefield fast. You’ll also deal damage and gain further damage reduction. +Enhanced Teleport, Shimmering Teleport

Hydra : Switching to fire briefly, this minion will distract enemies. Choose this or Ice Armor, depending on whether you want to be more offensive or defensive.

: Switching to fire briefly, this minion will distract enemies. Choose this or Ice Armor, depending on whether you want to be more offensive or defensive. +Enhanced Hydra, Invoked Hydra

Unstable Currents : This Ultimate enhances your shock skills, unleashing random Core, Conjuration and Master Shock skills — unleashing a chaotic burst of lightning magic.

: This Ultimate enhances your shock skills, unleashing random Core, Conjuration and Master Shock skills — unleashing a chaotic burst of lightning magic. +Prime Unstable Currents

Vyr’s Mastery: The Key Passive and cornerstone of this build. While in close combat, you deal more damage and take less damage.

Get gear that improves survivability — Fortitude and Barrier are essential. Select passives like Protection to keep your Sorcerer alive. Once you’re ready to fight swarms of enemies, select Glass Cannon to deal more damage while taking more damage.

Sorcerer Ability Order | Vyr’s Mastery Build

A general guide for leveling up. Upgrade your main abilities (Arc Lash, Charged Bolts, Frost Nova) to deal more damage as you progress down the ability tree.

NOTE: If you need more damage protection, select Ice Armor instead of Hydra.

Ability Unlock Order :

: Arc Lash -> Enhanced Arc Lash -> Glinting Arc Lash

Charged Bolts -> Enhanced Charged Bolts -> Destructive Charged Bolts

Frost Nova -> Enhanced Frost Nova -> Mystical Frost Nova

Teleport -> Enhanced Teleport -> Shimmering Teleport

Hydra -> Enhanced Hydra -> Invoked Hydra

Align The Elements -> Protection

Unstable Currents -> Prime Unstable Currents

Static Discharge -> Shocking Impact

Vyr’s Mastery

Glass Cannon

Just because you’re a Sorcerer doesn’t mean you have to play it safe. Get into the middle of the fight with this close-range, tanky build that gives you plenty of options to control the battlefield.