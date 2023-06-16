Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion Could Bring The Witcher Goodies

Cyberpunk 2077 is easily one of the more anticipated games in 2020. Players were eager to dive into this game after CD Projekt Red delivered a thrilling trilogy for The Witcher. The studio is known for delivering RPG experiences, but Cyberpunk 2077 had a rough launch. It took the development team years to get it up to expectations. Fortunately, the game turned itself around, and now fans are encouraging others to try it out. Especially if you only gave the game a go when it was initially released.

For fans that did enjoy Cyberpunk 2077, the game is getting ready to receive an expansion. Now, unfortunately, the game is only receiving one expansion compared to what we saw with The Witcher 3. But it should be packed with plenty of exciting content to go through. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Phantom Liberty, this is the expansion that’s coming to the game this September. But today, we’re finding out that if you purchase the DLC through GOG, you might get a few extra goodies.

Thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re finding out that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will have some additional content for GOG players. These additional items coming to the game will include Witcher-themed gear. We’ll list down everything you can expect with the game purchase, but it does come with some prerequisites which you can take note of before purchasing the DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty GOG Add-Ons

Rarog Vest – Phantom Liberty Owners

Wild Hunt Jacket – Must Also Own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Gwynbleidd (Sword) – Must Also Own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Scorch (Firearm) – Must Also Own Gwen: The Witcher Card Game

Gwent T-Shift – Must Also Own Gwen: The Witcher Card Game

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Phantom Liberty, the DLC expansion is adding a brand-new storyline and a slew of upgrades. One that would see the return of V as this campaign takes place before the ending of the Cyberpunk 2077 base game. Meanwhile, we know that this game campaign could unlock another base game ending. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to launch into the marketplace on September 26, 2023. Unfortunately, while the base game is released for last-generation platforms, you’ll find Phantom Liberty will only release for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.