Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Devs Tease Mech Movements

The Armored Core franchise has been around for quite a few years, but it did see a hiatus. Fans who enjoyed the game had to put it on hold as FromSoftware began to thrive with their line of Souls games hitting the marketplace. But during The Game Awards of 2022, we had a surprise reveal. FromSoftware was making a return with this IP and delivering fans a new thrilling mech experience this year. Get ready for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon as the game lands in the marketplace this August.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is focused around the planet Rubicon 3. It was discovered that this planet contained a new source of energy that could prove to be vital in the advancements of technology. However, upon harvesting this new source of energy dubbed Coral, a cataclysmic event struck, causing the entire planet and star system to be engulfed in flames. Decades later, the Coral was rediscovered, and it became a battle to gain control of this substance. Players here will step into the role of Raven, a mercenary Armored Core pilot that takes on odd jobs in some of the biggest organizations.

Hone your intuition. Find your opening and execute movements that humans cannot imitate.



Pre-order #ARMOREDCORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON: https://t.co/ebmLzgPj23 pic.twitter.com/yXyGwFFKM7 — ARMORED CORE (@armoredcore) July 6, 2023

Today a new tweet was sent out further to showcase some of the movement systems of a mech. Of course, if you’re familiar with the franchise, you know that there’s a lot of attention set on fine-tuning the mech to ensure it behaves to your liking. We’re expecting quite a robust system to allow players to tweak their mechs to their heart’s content. That alone might be one major hurdle for newcomers to the series who could get lost in the amount of tweaking you can likely get into when customizing your mech.

Meanwhile, we don’t have too long of a wait before Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon launches into the marketplace. Currently, FomSoftware is set to launch this game on August 25, 2023. That’s, of course, if nothing pushes this game further back into development. But if the game does reach its planned release date, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can pre-order a copy of the game right now or check out a trailer for the upcoming title in the video we have embedded below.