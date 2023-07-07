Final Fantasy 16: The Root of the Problem Side Quest Guide

Not all side quests are created equally in Final Fantasy 16. Some offer a scarce amount of experience and crafting materials that are commonly found when exploring the game’s vast world while others offer major, mechanical upgrades such as unlocking the Chocobo mount to ride.

Final Fantasy 16 distinguishes the quests from one another by giving the quests that offer meaningful upgrades a quest marker that has a white plus symbol in its center which serves as a solid indication that you should complete the quest if you’ve got the time. One such important side quest is the Root of the Problem quest that increases the potency of your consumable items. Because of how limited healing items are in the game, it’s a side quest that’s absolutely worth doing even if it is something of a chore to complete.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete the Root of the Problem side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

More Final Fantasy 16 guides:

All Guides & Walkthroughs | Beginner’s Guide | Best Weapon Unlock Guide | All Consumable Upgrades | Chocobo Mount Unlock | All Curiosity Collectibles | All Notorious Marks | All Patron Items | All Letters | Beginner’s Guide | Benedikta Boss Guide | Garuda Boss Guide | How Long Does Final Fantasy 16 Take to Beat? | Blacksmith Blues Side Quest Guide | Akashic Dragon Boss Guide | Typhon the Transgressor Boss Guide | Liquid Flame Boss Guide | Akashic Morbol Boss Guide |

How to Start The Root of the Problem Side Quest

After completing the Fire and Ice chapter in the main story, you’ll find yourself back at the Hideaway. Head to the Backyard area behind the Black Hammer blacksmith shop and you’ll find Nigel, Head Botanist with a quest marker over his head.

The Root of the Problem Quest Guide

When you speak with Nigel, he’ll tell you that he’s looking for a flower that can increase the healing capabilities of other medicines. The flower would be helpful to Clive’s cause as Nigel points out, so Clive takes it upon himself to find the morganbeard flowers.

After accepting the quest, fast travel to Martha’s Rest and then head west out of the town into the Sorrowise area. Follow the quest marker and you’ll find that the area is full of Goblins. Fight them all off (they shouldn’t give you too much trouble other than the larger Gigas Ploughswain enemy that carries a giant club.)

Once you’ve taken out all of the goblins, gather the flowers from the three patches and make sure to open the white treasure chest nearby. Fast travel back to the Hideaway and return to Nigel with the flowers.

After you give the flowers to Nigel, he’ll make you a vile of morganfield extract which increases the strength of all consumable items. This means that your potions will heal you for more and the effects of tonics will last longer.