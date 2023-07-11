Diablo 4: Everything You Need To Know About Season of the Malignant | Season 1 Guide

The Season of the Malignant is almost here. Season 1 of Diablo 4 promises more features, more activities, and way more loot to grind for infinitely. There’s a new questline with a new mechanic to learn in the form of Malignant Monsters — and while Season 1 is temporary, the developers at Blizzard have promised that some features might make the jump from Seasonal Content to Eternal Content. We’ll have to wait and see if that actually happens, but until then, check out everything that’s new coming to Diablo 4 very soon.

Season of the Malignant | Quick Facts

The Season of the Malignant is the first major update for Diablo 4. The season is a limited-time event that adds major new questlines, goals, and activities. You’ll be able to unlock even more cosmetic gear by purchasing the Battle Pass and completing goals that are exclusive to the Season of the Malignant. Seasonal content is only available for a limited time, so jump on early! Here’s what you need to know the most.

Season 1 (Season of the Malignant) starts July 20th, 10 AM PDT .

To join Season 1, you must create a new character on a new Seasonal Server.

You must have completed the campaign on the Eternal / Seasonal Realm to access the new features. All loot earned during Season 1 will be transferred to a shared stash so Eternal Realm heroes can access after the Seasonal Realm is complete.

Season 1 adds a new 'Season Journey', questline, boss, dungeons and Battle Pass.

Season 1 will include 6 new Unique items and 7 new Legendary Aspects.

Season of the Malignant centers around new Malignant Monsters. Defeat Malignant Monsters to gain Malignant Hearts -> special new jewels that can be socketed into gear. There are 32 Malignant Hearts that provide new buffs.

The Malignant Hearts are tied to new mechanics, new dungeons and a new boss. Learn more as we delve deeper into everything new in the season below.

What’s New In Season of the Malignant?

The Season of the Malignant adds powerful new Malignant Hearts to collect — these strange ‘jewels’ can be socketed into your gear for huge bonuses. You’ll also find new Unique gear and Legendary Aspects to power up even more.

NOTE: Before going on, we’ll detail what you WON’T GET in the new season. There will NOT BE new classes or new abilities. New endgame content or features MAY BE added to the Eternal Realm permanently after the season is over — or as the season progresses.

There’s a new questline and a new character to meet. Here’s everything new you can expect.

New Quest Content: Talk to the NPC Cormond to investigate the threat of Malignant Monsters. These special corrupted monsters drop Malignant Hearts — by playing through this questline, you’ll learn how to capture Malignant Hearts.

The Cormond quests will unlock the Cage of Binding key item. This special item gives you the ability to extract Malignant Hearts — and give yourself even more buff potential.

New Gem Type : Malignant Hearts are the major new addition of Season 1. Malignant Hearts are dropped by Malignant Monsters — creatures infected with a strange new malady. Defeating Partially Corrupted monsters allows you to extract Malignant Hearts , which can then be slotted into standard gear like gems.

: are the major new addition of Season 1. are dropped by — creatures infected with a strange new malady. Defeating monsters allows you to extract , which can then be slotted into standard gear like gems. If you don’t extract, a Partially Corrupted will become Fully Corrupted. These Fully Corrupted beasts drop enhanced Corrupted Malignant Hearts that can only be slotted into Special Infested Slots on gear.

Gear during the Season of the Malignant can spawn with infected gem slots — these slots can only be filled with Corrupted Malignant Hearts, dropped by special Fully Corrupted enemies. This new mechanic is integral to the season.

New Dungeons & Boss : The Malignant Monsters can be found in new Malignant Tunnels . These new dungeons are swarming with Malignant — you’ll also encounter the new boss Varshan the Corrupted .

: The Malignant Monsters can be found in new . These new dungeons are swarming with Malignant — you’ll also encounter the new boss . There will be 32 Malignant Hearts, 6 Unique tier items, and 7 Legendary Aspects to collect.

In addition to all this, there will also be a Battle Pass. The Battle Pass is a premium purchase that gives you access to cosmetic gear by leveling up and unlocking Battle Pass tiers. The Battle Pass is tied to the new Season of Malignant and will stop when Season 1 ends. Progression for the Battle Pass is 100% tied to the new Seasonal Realm.

What Do You Keep After Switching Servers?

Season 1, Season of the Malignant requires that you make a new character on a new Seasonal Realm. This character will be temporary. The character will only last as long as the Seasonal Realm is available. After the realm shuts down, all loot will transfer to a Shared Stash where your Eternal Realm heroes can collect.

To make starting Season 1 easier, you can also get started and unlock bonuses and buffs that carry across realms. Here’s what progression you’ll retain in the Seasonal Realm.

You must complete the campaign on the Eternal (or Seasonal) Realm at least once to access shared progression.

on the Eternal (or Seasonal) Realm to access shared progression. Unlock the ability to skip the campaign .

. Mount is available at the start.

is available at the start. Map revealed area is carried over between realms.

revealed area is carried over between realms. Altars of Lilith are retained between realms. This includes the buffs and renown earned.

When starting a new character, if you’ve completed the campaign in the Eternal Realm of Diablo 4, your new Seasonal Realm character will have access to their mount, a selection of buffs, renown to fill the Regional Progression, and a fully revealed map. That makes getting started a little easier.

That’s everything we know (so far) about the Season of the Malignant. Check back soon once we get closer to the full season for an in-depth reveal. There’s so much more to learn about Season 1, and the developers at Blizzard promise insane loot that’ll be worth your time.