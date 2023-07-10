The Starfield Scanner Can Earn You Credits

Starfield is easily the biggest exclusive for Microsoft this year. Xbox and PC players eagerly await this new RPG from the team at Bethesda. Meanwhile, those on PlayStation 5 are left missing out on this game. Regardless, Starfield’s release is nearing, and to further hype up the launch, the official Starfield Twitter account has been highlighting what players can expect when the title drops. One of the latest tweets is about the scanner you’ll be using to investigate the different planets you land on.

In Starfield, the big component we’ve been seeing highlighted by Bethesda is the ability to explore. There are a ton of planets out there just waiting for you to land. What you find on these planets is a mystery, but that’s where you come in. Since this game is aimed at players being an explorer of sorts, you’ll need to investigate these planets. That’s where the scanner comes into play, as you can use this device to find all the different resources a planet has. Scan the different flora, fauna, and other useful items that might be found on this planet.

As a member of Constellation, your mission is to unlock the mysteries of the galaxy.



Use your scanner to discover the flora, fauna, and resources of a planet. If you fully scan a planet, you can sell that information for credits! #Starfield pic.twitter.com/BkLF2vNA2k — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) July 10, 2023

With this scanner, you’ll get a better idea of what the planet has an abundance of. According to the official tweet, it looks like if you successfully scan the entire planet, you can then sell that information for credits. Now just how much of an incentive to scan and receive these credits remains to be seen. But at least you can potentially find a side hustle within the game to earn you a little more in-game funds. We’ll just have to see if this little hustle will be worth your time in the game.

Of course, plenty of mystery remains to be uncovered in this game. We know that there are a ton of side quests. Best of all, you can take on these quests and finish them when you see fit. So that could mean a bit more chaotic moments to be had during your travels. Starfield is nearing its release, but we still have some time left on our hands to wait on this thrilling Bethesda RPG.

Currently, Starfield is set to launch on September 6, 2023. When the game does release, we’ll find it available for the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. Of course, since this is now a first-party Microsoft title, we’ll also see the game launch on Game Pass. Meanwhile, we know that this title will be taking advantage of Bethesda’s latest Creation Engine 2, which should hopefully bring out not only a thrilling experience but one that is a bit limited in terms of bugs or technical issues.