Overwatch 2 Bringing Back The Summer Games

If you’ve been playing Overwatch 2 since its launch, you’re among the few. The game came out to not as much acclaim as many were hoping, and then there were plenty of issues simply trying to play the title. Blizzard had promised that things would get better, but as many of you know, they actually got worse. But for those holding out hope that things will change, we have some good news for you. One of the year’s best events is coming back: The Summer Games. This event has been going on since 2016, and Blizzard has confirmed the games are back. In fact, they’re starting today!

Traditionally, the Summer games are known for two things. First, there’s the Lucioball event, which is a 3v3 version of soccer. The twist with that is you’re playing soccer while on rollerblades, making for a fast and furious event that players can’t get enough of. Second, the Summer Games often bring plenty of skins and items to get characters, and diehard players love nothing more than collecting them all.

But as you’ll notice in the tweet below, there’s a small twist in this year’s event:

#Overwatch2 Summer Games 2023 kicks off TOMORROW 🏖️



NEW MODE: Winston's Beach Volleyball 🏐

THE CLASSIC RETURNS: Lúcioball ⚽️



Get ready for some fun in the sun ☀️

Yep, you’re getting a new mode via “Winston’s Beach Volleyball.” As many note, it’s essentially the same as Lucioball, but you’ll be doing this game in the air! You must bounce a giant volleyball over to your opponent’s side and ensure it hits the ground. The first one to ten points wins!

Lucioball will play how you remember it, plus you’ll have the remix mode to use. The Summer Games will last until the 24th, so don’t miss your chance to enjoy the summer fun!

The other reason you’ll want to try it out is simply that Overwatch 2 continues to frustrate players on virtually every other level. From the start, gamers didn’t like how Activision Blizzard converted the title to be more like a “live service” game versus a title with frequent updates. The free-to-play mode sounded nice at first, but players quickly learned that you would basically need to pay to get the full roster in a decent amount of time and get other perks.

Plus, the promised PVE content was either scrapped or put behind a paywall to unlock. Blizzard has been trying to spin this to say that the game will be better, but gamers aren’t having it.

So in a way, the Summer Games are a “rare respite” for those who have been frustrated for so long.