The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve Chichim Shrine

You'll find Chichim Shrine in the Gerudo Canyon region in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom but only if you're looking really hard.

Figuring out how to get to Chichim Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can definitely be a bit of a headache. After all, even after you’ve found the way into the Ancient Prison Ruins, you still have to figure out the many puzzles and fake-outs in a small dark cave filled with enemies. Don’t worry, though, if you’re struggling, we’ll make this journey as quick and painless as possible.

How to Reach Chichim Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The first thing you’re going to need to do is find the Ancient Prison Ruins. To make that as easy as possible, we’ve marked it in red on the map above. Go to that location and jump into the swirling quicksand there to reach an underground area. Now bust as many rocks as you feel like, and then pull the lever ahead with Ultrahand.

Now, head through the gate and go left, following the path around and killing or avoiding the Gibdos until you see a partially open gate. Go under it and use Ultrahand on the next switch to flip it as well. Next, head into the hole in the ground to the right and crouch to move through a gap in the wall. Now you’ll find yourself in a room with a Gibdo and an Electric Chu Chu. Kill them or avoid them and look for a gap in the roof on the other side of the room.

Climb on out and let the falling blocks in the next area take you down. Underground, you’ll see a statue pointing the way toward the Shrine. When you reach the gate, Ascend through the roof and then use Ultrahand to move two more blocks and flick the hidden switch with Ultrahand.

Head through the open door and enter the Shrine. Better yet, since this is a Rauru’s Blessing Shrine, it’s already solved. Just enter to get your reward.