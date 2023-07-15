Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – Season 4 Reloaded Changes Explained

The DMZ mode of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been constantly changing and evolving since its introduction. While the recent Season 4 Reloaded Update didn’t completely overhaul the extraction mode like Season 3 did, there are a few updates that will make some notable changes to how player-to-player interactions are approached. This guide will break down the Season 4 Reloaded changes to the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0.

Season 4 Reloaded DMZ Changes Explained

Plea For Help And Assimilation Changes

The Plea for Help feature is a core part of DMZ, allowing players a chance to get back up and not lose all of their stuff if a friendly stranger happens to be around. As it was before, the Plea for Help would immediately disappear if the downed player was looted and if they were revived by another player, they were forced to join the enemy team if revived. Both of these have been changed, meaning that the loot function of a downed player will be on their bag and can be looked through while also being given the option to revive the player by interacting with their body. Also, a revive won’t immediately force the revived player to join the team, creating a 30-second truce between the player and the team that revived them which means that they can’t damage each other for the allotted time.

In addition to this truce, players that revive another player will be given a prompt to invite the other player to their team. This direct message invite also includes the function of a direct assimilation invite, where a player will be able to send an assimilation request to a single player rather than sending it out to the entire surrounding area. Finally, to prevent players from killing other players in order to force them to assimilate with them, the team who killed the Player that is pleading will no longer be able to accept their plea request and then revive.

PvP Bounty System

Player hunting is one of the most dangerous aspects of the DMZ experience. While many teams will go into a match to complete any of their missions or simply collect some items, some teams enter a game to just pursue other players and hunt them. The new update to DMZ has added a new punishment for players that eliminate a lot of enemy players in the form of a new unique Bounty System.

When a player or their Squad kills a certain amount of players, they will be issued a warning about an impending Bounty being placed on their head. If the team eliminates another player, then all remaining players in the game will be notified of a Bounty being placed on their head and the team will have their general position marked on the map similar to how a Hunt Contract works. Killing a Player with a Bounty will award everyone in the squad $10,000. This new system is not found in either Building 21 or Koschei Complex, so be aware that these areas remain the PvP hubs that they have always been.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 Reloaded linked here.