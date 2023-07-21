Pikmin 4 Receives Launch Trailer

It’s been quite the journey to get to this day, but finally, after ten years, Pikmin 4 has arrived on the Nintendo Switch. We’re not kidding about the ten-year journey, either. The last entry, not including the Switch port, arrived in July of 2013 in Japan and other parts of the world. It didn’t arrive until August in the US, but that’s not the point. A couple of years later, Shigeru Miyamoto said the 4th entry would be “arriving soon,” and that didn’t happen. But at long last, it’s here, and Nintendo is celebrating in style.

If you’ve been on the website the last few days, you’ll know we posted multiple pieces about interviews with the dev team where they talked about the game’s origins, how Miyamoto helped bring all of their ideas to live intricately, why the franchise has been perceived as “difficult,” etc. But for the launch of Pikmin 4, Nintendo released a new launch trailer to highlight all the fun you can have in the title. Furthermore, they decked out places like Nintendo NYC to further show off their love for the franchise. So if you’re in that area, check it out and take pictures!

They’ve also been offering items on My Nintendo for you to showcase your own love for the Pikmin.

If you’re unsure what the 4th game is about, we’ll break it down for you. The title features you as a new member of the Rescue Corps. You’ll start the game by customizing your character and then going on a mission to a mysterious world.

In this world, you’ll find your fellow Rescue Corps members. Why? Because Captain Olimar and the rest of them crash-landed on it! But hey, you crash-landed too, so don’t get cocky!

To get off the planet, you’ll work alongside the Pikmin to find “collectibles” and bring them back to your ship to fix it and get access to new locations. Along the way, you’ll find the members of the Rescue Corps and save them. But it won’t always be easy. Sometimes they’ll be captured, and you’ll need to defeat an Olimar clone in competitions to win them back.

The dev team worked hard to make the game accessible to everyone while maintaining what made veterans love the series from the start. The reviews claims the game is good, so you should go get it on Switch.

You can watch the full launch trailer below: