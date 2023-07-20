Xbox Game Pass Confirms 7 More Games This Month

Update:

Techtonica, Toem, The Cave, Figment 2: Creed Valley, and The Wandering Village are now available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Original Story…

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service is a pretty big must-have for those on the Xbox platform. Those of you who are subscribed to the subscription service might already know that each month comes with a new collection of video game titles. That’s something we’ve come to expect, and today, the official Xbox Wire unveiled the next wave of titles coming to the service for the month of July. It might persuade you to keep that subscription going or finally jump on to enjoy the latest video game titles.

The second wave has been unveiled, so if you were waiting on the next set of games, you’re in luck. As always, we’ll break down the video games coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service along with what platforms these games will release on. Furthermore, you’ll find the dates for when these games will be arriving on the subscription service, so mark down your calendars or add them to your lists to play on the Xbox consoles.

Xbox Game Pass July 2023 Wave 2 Additions

Techtonica – Cloud, Console, PC Available Now

Toem – Cloud, Console, PC Available Now

The Cave – Console, PC July 19

Figment 2: Creed Valley – Cloud, Console, PC July 20

The Wandering Village – Cloud, Console, PC July 20

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem – Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S July 25

Venba – Console, PC July 31

Celeste – Cloud, Console, PC August 1

Those are the collection of new games coming this month. Although, you will find that Celeste will be the only game from this list in managing to avoid July a release next month on August 1, 2023. With that said, there was a small change to the subscription services Microsoft offers for Xbox players. If you haven’t heard the news, Microsoft revealed that they are changing Xbox Live Gold earlier this week. Instead of that service, you’ll find the new service to take its place is Xbox Game Pass Core.

Everything is mostly unchanged, as you’ll find that the service is still offering all the benefits you’d expect with Xbox Live Gold. However, there won’t be free monthly games offered each month. Instead, players will have a small collection of Xbox Game Pass titles to enjoy. That list will be added two or three times per year. We don’t have the full list of games coming to the Game Pass Core tier, but here are what games have been unveiled. The rest should be revealed upon the official transition date, September 14, 2023.

Xbox Game Pass Core Launch Titles