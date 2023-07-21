Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PlayStation 5 Bundle Revealed

Sony has revealed a new PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle.

The bundle comes with a PlayStation 5 and DualSense controller decorated with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 theming and decoration. The red accent reminiscent of Spider-Man is threatened by the looming black tendrils of the Venom symbiote for both console and controller.

The bundle also comes with a digital version for the game itself, continuing a practice that Sony has been doing with these special edition PlayStation 5 bundles for some time now.

If you prefer to have an all physical collection, there is some good news for you here. Sony has also revealed they will be individually selling the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 themed DualSense controller, as well as the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 theme cover plates for the PlayStation 5. So in fact, you can hold on to your current PlayStation 5 and just change the covers to get the same look, while you also secure yourself a physical disc of the game.

Notably, Sony will also sell a separate disc-less PlayStation 5 with the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 theme. Obviously that one doesn’t quite fit in with the physical only / digital only theme, but if you’re one of those PlayStation owners who did want a disc-less PlayStation 5 with this theme, Sony has you covered too.

In regards to the digital version Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that comes with this bundle, Sony is furnishing a voucher for consumers. The voucher cannot be redeemed until the actual release date of October 20.

However, this special voucher will also give the buyer access to the pre-order bonuses that come to buyers who pre-ordered other versions of the game. As shared in this PlayStation Blog, that includes an early unlock Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Web Grabber gadget, and 3 skill points.

We have to admit, these bundles and preorder bonuses can definitely be confusing, but as the consumer, you can be more reasonable in regards to dealing with your FOMO. In fact, it would be reasonable to expect that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will eventually be releasing onto PC in a matter of months, likely to be sometime next year.

If you are a PlayStation fan, though, you just need to do a little bit of research to figure out which version of the game will best fit your own needs.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20, 2023 exclusively on PlayStation 5. You can watch the special trailer for the bundle below.