Starfield Fans Worried Constellation Edition Pre-Orders Could Be Canceled

There’s no shortage of hype and anticipation over Bethesda’s next big RPG release. We’re just months away from the Starfield video game hitting the marketplace. But that has also some fans worried that their big expensive pre-ordered Constellation Edition might not be coming after all. Thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re finding out that some fans are being vocal over a potential cancellation of their orders, with no word as to if this cancellation is something that will be fixed or not.

This all stems back to a Reddit post on the Starfield subreddit. According to Reddit user Beltaine-77, they recently came across an update on their order for Starfield: Constellation Edition – PC. It’s gone from being $299.99 to dropping back down to $0.00. The given statement within the form was the pre-order competitive price match dropped the game down to costing the consumer nothing. As a result, it’s become a concern with the community that there might be some pre-orders for the special edition of the game being dropped.

Meanwhile, others are more optimistic in that this was just an error. If that’s the case, then it might be fixed before the Starfield: Constellation Edition units are actually sent out in the mail. But right now, there doesn’t appear to be a clear answer to what’s going on right now. As a result, it’s best to monitor your orders, especially if you have gone through with the special edition of the Starfield game. With this edition being so sought after and packed with goodies for players to enjoy, it’s likely that there are soon to be few units available. After all, the online order page through Bethesda has this out of stock right now. If you haven’t already heard about this edition of the game, then we can offer some insight.

Currently, Starfield is set to launch on September 6, 2023. When the game does officially launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, since this is a first-party Microsoft title, you’ll find it available for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.