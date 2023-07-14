Starfield Devs Tease Ship Customization Options

Starfield has been quite the ambitious project, and we’re nearly at the point where we can dive into the game ourselves. However, while we still have until September before we can get our hands on the game, Starfield developers are further hyping up the content you can expect from this game when it does launch. For instance, Starfield players will find that ship customization options will let you create your own unique craft to take to the stars and battle against whatever scum might be lurking about for an easy target.

Within Starfield, there is a big focus on exploration. We will be visiting plenty of planets, interacting with NPCs, and taking on quests that will again have us charting off to the great unknown. But during all this, we’ll need some wheels, or in this case, rockets. We know there are no land-based vehicles for Starfield, so you’ll use the boost pack or a spacecraft instead. The ships will also be completely customizable, which is what we saw during June’s Starfield deep dive upload.

Today, Starfield’s official Twitter account once again hyped up the customization options for your ships by showcasing a few designs they have made. But if you haven’t already watched through the deep dive from last month, you missed out on a big breakdown to ship customization. Players can go to any spaceport and speak with a ship technician to get the ball rolling. You’ll be able to buy, sell, and upgrade your ships. Every component plays a role in how your ship will handle and what you can do onboard. So prepare to not only save up for the desired pieces but plan away the different fuel tanks, engines, weapons, reactors, and more.

Customize everything about your ships, right down to their names! 🚀 #Starfield pic.twitter.com/9jC04v1oan — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) July 14, 2023

Designs look to also be entirely up to the player, so you will have a bit of freedom in not only the modifications you make for your ship but out it physically looks too. This could be anything from a giant mech-style beast of a machine to a ship design inspired by some of your favorite science fiction films or shows. But again, the key here is ensuring that the design matches the desired performance. Fortunately, it looks like you’ll have a few ships to add to your roster, which might be great if your current need calls for a fast, agile ship or a massive hull full of onboard resources and crew quarters.

Currently, Starfield is set to launch on September 6, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Meanwhile, if you missed the June deep dive video mentioned earlier, then you can view the upload in the video we have embedded below.