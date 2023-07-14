Final Fantasy XVI Shows Off Voice Actors In New Video

Voice acting has become essential to most video games over the last several generations. While it used to be that you could get by on decent graphics and nice gameplay alone, things eventually changed to where having voices behind your characters became the norm. The characters would get new life through these voices, so gamers would have more of a connection with them, the story, and the game’s world as a result. With a title like Final Fantasy XVI, having a great set of voice actors is meant to help make the story more profound, and Square Enix knows that.

To that end, they released a special video on Twitter highlighting the voice cast of Final Fantasy XVI, and each of them has something special to say about their characters.

The video starts with the game’s star, Ben Starr, to be precise, who voices the protagonist Clive. He notes that it was a pleasure voicing Clive and that he truly enjoyed the depth that Clive has as a character. He encourages people to try the game out to learn more about him and see that he has more going on in his life beyond simple revenge.

As if almost to counter that, you have Ralph Ineson, who plays Cidolphus, who is more of a funny/joking character than Clive. Ralph notes how it’s Cidolphus who breaks the tension in scenes and helps poke fun at Clive more times than not, and he really liked doing that.

We also heard from Susannah Fielding, who plays Jill in the title. Susannah felt that Jill was one of the most “three-dimensional” characters she’s ever played for the simple reason that the journey with Jill had many twists and turns to get to where it ended up, which was a pleasure for her to voice.

Check out these three and the rest of the voice cast talking about their roles below:

Meet the cast of talented English voice actors that bring the characters of Final Fantasy XVI to life.



Featuring:

Clive – @The_Ben_Starr

Cidolfus – @ralphineson

Jill – @Misssusannahf

Benedikta – @NinaYndis

Hugo – Alex Lanipekun

Barnabas – @davidmenkin pic.twitter.com/X4E09ylTeD — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) July 13, 2023

After listening to these teases of the voice actors and characters, we hope it inspires you to play the game. Voice actors don’t always get the credit they deserve because they’re typically used in animation and video game properties, but don’t think for one second that they’re “lesser actors.” In a way, their jobs are harder as they’re trying to convey emotions and build up key moments using nothing but their voices, and that’s not easy to do.

But given that most fans and critics adore Final Fantasy XVI, we’ll go out on a limb and say this voice cast succeeded.