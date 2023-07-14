Ubisoft Partners With OWO Haptic Gaming System For Assassin’s Creed Mirage

OWO is looking further to bring out its haptic gaming suit to the public, and one of the ways they are striving to accomplish this is by providing dedicated editions for upcoming video games. One of the latest partnerships that have come out is through Ubisoft and their upcoming release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Players can pre-order a kit that will come with not only a themed Assassin’s Creed Mirage suit but also a digital copy of the game. Here’s what we know so far.

If you’re unfamiliar with OWO, this is a company that has brought out a haptic gaming suit. It’s a piece of equipment that you wear that provides electrical stimulating shocks to create reactive feedback for your muscles. This suit is not something to stimulate pain, but it gives you more of a feel of being in some of your favorite video games. We’re not sure just how big of a wave this might create, but it’s an interesting product that has been shared with the public already with past events like CES. Now players interested in getting a bit more of an immersive experience can start their order for a Founders Edition right now or can wait on the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage edition.

This edition would likely also work with other video games this OWO supports as it’s just a design of the suit that will be unique compared to their other current offerings. According to the page highlighting this suit, players will get to feel the different actions from Basim in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which we’re sure that you’ll feel the different attacks and parkour moves as you go through the game.

As mentioned, there are other games available to connect with OWO, which include Fortnite, League of Legends, Rocket League, CS GO, Valorant, Pistol Whip, and Halo Infinite, among several others. Of course, to get a unit, you’ll need to prepare for a hefty sum price of 500€. But with this, you’ll get different sensations from impacts like stab wounds, punches, and gunshots. Likewise, you’ll feel recoils to even free falls. You can get a better idea of what this system will offer in the video showcasing the product down below. This might be the next major step to get an even more standard immersive experience for video games, but we’ll just have to see how well players take up with the suit.