The Last Of Us Part 2 Getting Remaster?

When you make something so special, so unique, that it feels like a “lightning in a bottle” scenario, the hardest thing you can do is follow it up with a sequel. That’s not to say it’s impossible, but you have a high bar to clear. When Naughty Dog, who was already an established and respected video game company, released their post-apocalyptic universe into the world to critical acclaim and fan love, people wanted to know if they could do it again. The answer depends on who you ask, as The Last Of Us Part 2 is arguably one of the most divisive games ever released.

The title was hyped up for years, and Naughty Dog did a very brutal and somewhat uncomfortable set of trailers to tease what was coming. When the game was released, critics were all for it, and the title won Game of the Year from many places, including The Game Awards. But in the eyes of fans, it wasn’t quite as good for many reasons. They noted that the story was “too dark” and that some of the twists weren’t right, including the death of a key character. Plus, a story shift to another character’s perspective really rubbed people the wrong way.

Why are we dredging up the past like this? Because The Last Of Us Part 2 is likely getting a remaster. Before you say it’s “just another rumor,” the source of this is series composer Gustavo Santaolalla.

He was doing an interview with Blender when he let it slip out that the remaster was coming and that there would be new features in the game, including his cameo character playing themes from the series on his banjo.

While that’s not the best way to have something confirmed, you’d have to wonder why the game composer would lie about something like this.

Plus, as we all know, Naughty Dog has never been above re-releasing their titles. The first game with Joel and Ellie was not only remastered but full-on remade and then ported to PC. It’s possible Naughty Dog simply wanted to wait until the first game was in its “final form” before giving the sequel a remaster for the PS5 and possibly PC.

If it is true, we’ll hear about it from Naughty Dog soon enough.

Plus, the TV adaptation is getting a second season, and it will dive into the sequel title in part. But when it releases will depend on the current writer/actor strike that has recently intensified.