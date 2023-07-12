The Last Of Us Has Gotten LOTS Of Emmy Nominations

Certain things in life are absolutely a “sure thing.” When The Last Of Us was announced for HBO, many felt it could arguably be the most faithful video game adaptation ever. Sure enough, when the series debuted earlier this year, it blew everyone’s minds with how accurate and great it was. Personified by the actors embodying the characters, it soon became one of HBO’s biggest hits. To the extent that by the time it was done, many people expected the first season to get numerous Emmy nominations. Turns out, they were right, and then some.

As many, including Engadget, have noted, The Last Of Us has received a whopping 24 Emmy nominations! That puts the show in rarified air, not to mention has already become a record holder for video game adaptations getting nominations. So what exactly was the show nominated for? You name it. They basically got a nomination for it.

For example, Pedro Pascal got nominated for “Best Lead Actor In A Series,” with Bella Ramsay getting a nomination for “Best Lead Actress In A Series.” They also got a nod for best director for their episode “Long Long Time.”

What might surprise some people is that the show had not one, not two, but four actors nominated in the “Best Guest Actor” category. Yes, that includes Nick Offerman for his inspired performance of Bill.

Many other cast members got nominations too, which makes it very interesting given the competition that the show will now face. While many will hope that the series gets a bunch of wins by the time the Emmys come around, it’s not a guarantee.

They’re facing big competition from numerous HBO series, not the least is House of the Dragon, Succession, and The White Lotus. They all had spectacular seasons and drew up quite a bit of buzz for HBO.

But even if they don’t get the wins that they want, that shouldn’t be a “negative” in people’s eyes. After all, before this series aired, when did you ever expect to hear that a video game series would be nominated for two dozen Emmys?

If nothing else, this proves that HBO was right to put their faith in Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann and that these video game adaptations can be beautiful when given the time and budget.

The Last Of Us has once again set the bar high. Now we just have to see who takes the ball and runs with it.