The Last of Us HBO Star Says Season 2 Could Offer Leeway

The Last of Us was a major hit for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 and was even remade for the PlayStation 5 along with the PC platform. Needless to say, fans are still enjoying this post-apocalyptic video game narrative that Naughty Dog crafted. However, it recently had a massive resurgence of fans and newcomers, all thanks to a well-done live-action adaptation. If you were also one of the countless viewers tuning in each week for the HBO The Last of Us adaptation series, then you might have even been persuaded to either replay or go through the games for the first time. Now we all know The Last of Us Part II had some big moments and even criticisms, so could we see this second season stay as faithful to the source material?

There’s plenty of love about the live-action adaptation series. That first video game release was a hit, and much of it was due to the incredible cinematic narrative journey Naughty Dog took players through. So, fortunately, the series followed the source material closely, but even that season had some slight tweaks. Fortunately, the video game series creator Neil Druckmann was involved with the show and helped steer the production in the right direction to ensure fans of the source material would get a thrilling experience. But recently, Pedro Pascal, the actor who portrays Joel recently, was asked about season two.

Variety spoke with the actor, who admitted that he believes there is more leeway for The Last of Us Part II. To refrain from spoilers, we’ll be vague here, but it does seem that those who played the game might be expecting a significant event to take place early on in the season. But Pedro was quick to deflect the question and reveal that he doesn’t know what is planned just yet or how they might pull off a certain event within the season outside of potential leeway.

We know that Neil Druckmann will be involved, so there is likely plenty of focus on the source material, but with how split some of the fan base was for the game installment, it could mean that there is room for some notable changes. At any rate, we have already heard reports that The Last of Us Part II was too big of a game to condense down to just one season. So again, there might very well be some additional storylines and scenes to help create a thrilling experience.