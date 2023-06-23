Mortal Kombat 1 Stress Test Codes Are Being Scalped

Mortal Kombat fans have been waiting on the next major installment to release into the marketplace for a few years now. Of course, we were expecting the next major installment would be Mortal Kombat 12. However, that wasn’t the case, as instead, the game revealed was Mortal Kombat 1. Now we’re getting a new reboot with a brand new timeline. Currently, this game is not slated to release until September of this year. However, some of you will get to duke it out with these iconic characters today.

If you have been keeping close tabs on the Mortal Kombat 1 line of announcements since it was initially revealed, you know that an online stress test is starting today. It would allow players to try the game out ahead of its launch while providing some necessary feedback for the development team at NetherRealm Studios. But that doesn’t mean everyone will get the opportunity to try this game. Instead, we know that this online stress test for Mortal Kombat 1 was only given out to select registered players, and those who earned a code can start going through the beta within the upcoming hour at this point.

But thanks to a report from The Gamer, we’re discovering that some of these players are tossing their codes up on eBay. It looks like some players are trying to flip their codes to make a bit of money and sacrifice their spot in the beta completely. Completed sales show that some of the codes were negotiated in private messages, so we’re unsure how much these codes fetched. Now that the beta test is kicking off today, those codes are shooting up in price online. Those diehard Mortal Kombat fans might have to open their wallets quite a bit to ensure they have a copy of the beta test.

Current listings on eBay have the codes set anywhere from $200 to $500. However, each seems to provide the best offer option, so there might be room to negotiate if you want a code. Regardless, if this is not something you’re interested in, we should at least get some new gameplay footage surfacing online from players participating in the stress test. Meanwhile, those looking to enjoy the full gameplay experience will have to wait a few more months.

NetherRealm Studios is seeking to release Mortal Kombat 1 into the marketplace on September 19, 2023. When the game does launch, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.