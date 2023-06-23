Nintendo Switch Currently Has The Two Best-Reviewed Games Of The Year

Whether we like it or not, the reviews of various critics can be one of the deciding factors as to whether something is a success or not. Yes, it’s true that with things like movies, the critics and the audience can have “differing opinions” on what is good or not, but in other mediums, the reviews can be much more accurate. One such field is that of video games. Often, when critics give a video game a super high score, you can take heart that it’s good, if not great, title. For the Nintendo Switch in 2023, it has the two highest-reviewed games of the year so far.

This was found out by a Nintendo content creator who went onto Metacritic and saw that of the games released in 2023, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and Metroid Prime Remastered had the best review scores of all of them:

The highest reviewed games of the year according to Metacritic. Zelda & Metroid are the goats. pic.twitter.com/cJlD50VLQq — AndresRestart (@AndresRestart) June 22, 2023

That’s quite an accomplishment for various reasons. The first is that getting two scores in the 90s from the same company within a few months of each other is very rare. Second, one of these games is a new title, while the other was a long-awaited remaster of a classic title. Finally, there have been plenty of beloved games that came out this year for other platforms, and yet they didn’t manage to beat these two titles.

That’s not to say that there won’t be “contenders” to take their crowns over the course of the next six months. But for now, this is a nice feather in Nintendo’s cap.

There’s another wrinkle in this as well. That would be how the Nintendo Switch potentially has games that can overtake or match these two titles’ review scores. During the recent Nintendo Direct, The Big N not only gave more details on the return of the Pikmin but also revealed the next 2D title featuring Mario that blew plenty of people’s minds with how well it looked.

Not to mention, a certain classic RPG from the SNES days is getting a remake launching in November. So if it matches the quality of the original, a high review score is almost guaranteed.

To be clear, Nintendo isn’t the kind of company that wants “good review scores and nothing else.” They’ll want to make their games as quality as possible and then release them so gamers can enjoy them. But a nice review or ten doesn’t hurt.