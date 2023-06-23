AEW Fight Forever Has MJF Breakdown Key Match

We’re officially less than a week away from the release of AEW Fight Forever, a landmark event for All Elite Wrestling that is literally years in the making. By that, we mean that it was announced years ago and arguably should’ve been released by now, but issues with the ESRB forced some changes in the game that took some time. However, even with all of those issues, the game is now days away from launch, and the team at AEW Games has been doing well in highlighting the various matches from AEW you can do in the title. That includes the Casino Battle Royale Match.

For those unfamiliar with AEW history, the Casino Battle Royale was actually the first match in AEW’s history via their first Double or Nothing event. The rules of the match are simple. The match will start with five wrestlers in the ring. Then, after a certain amount of time, another group of wrestlers representing a different “suit” of the deck will enter. Eventually, the 21st entrant, known as “The Joker,” will enter, and once they’re in, the last one standing will win the match.

The first winner of the Casino Battle Royale was Hangman Adam Page, who went on to main event the first All Out event against Chris Jericho to fight for the AEW World Title. Since then, the match has been used for various reasons and title shots.

To show this off rather cleverly, the team decided to bring in current world champion MJF to “instruct” people on how to play the game. It’s a classic MJF promo, including several digs on how arrogant the man is and the “contempt” he has for fans and video gamers:

Feeling lucky? Step into the ultimate high-stakes showdown in AEW: Fight Forever's Casino Battle Royale! Who will be the last wrestler standing?#AEWFightForever is coming June 29!



Pre-order at https://t.co/Nv3IuMUZtf#AEWGames pic.twitter.com/h0ZzmhzVV5 — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 23, 2023

Ironically, that wouldn’t be the first time MJF has made fun of video gamers during his time in AEW. During the first Fyter Fest event, he did a promo about video games because the event was co-hosted by CEO Games and a friend of AEW, Alex Jabailey, who wrestled during the event.

Either way, plenty of big-name matches have been confirmed for AEW Fight Forever, including ladder matches, exploding barbwire death matches, fatal 4-ways, and more. So no matter what kind of match you’re looking for, whether with one wrestler or a tag team, you’re likely going to find it here, and it’ll be a big test of your skills to come out on top.

Find out how good you are in the AEW ring on June 29th.