Mortal Kombat 1 Shows Off Takeda Gameplay

The time has almost come. Mortal Kombat 1 has been slowly releasing DLC characters since its inception last September, with Omni-Man, Quan-Chi, Homelander, Peacemaker, and Ermac coming before now. Today, NetherRealm Studios dropped the final gameplay trailer for its first Kombat Pack, and it showed off Takeda’s fast and furious skills. Yep, we got yet another ninja in the game, but don’t worry, this one stands out from the pack in some unique ways. Takeda’s gameplay trailer showed off both the skills and the personality of the ninja, and he’s likely to be a favorite of some of you out there.

The key element to Takeda’s attack style is his technology. He has a lot going for him that can make him a tough foe to pin down. For example, he has bladed whips that he can use at various distances to do damage while also pinning opponents in place or grabbing them to set up combo attacks. If you’re not careful, you’ll be part of a chain of events you’ll wish you never started. That’s not all he has going for him, though. He also has special bombs he can place that’ll further damage you, and he’s one of many characters that can teleport!

If you’re not smart about how to deal with someone like Takeda, you’ll be getting lots of damage before you can even counterattack! That’s not a position you want to put yourself in. Check out the full trailer for Takeda below:

July 23 Takeda joins the #MortalKombat1 roster and Ferra joins the Kameo roster !



Game Play trailer here!https://t.co/cqx1GieAcN — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 15, 2024

As noted, Takeda is the final character in the first Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 1. However, that doesn’t mean the game will stop getting updates. Just the opposite is true, in fact. It’s already been announced that at San Diego Comic-Con, they’re going to announce the “Year Two” content for people to get hyped about. There have already been leaks about the content; it’s likely to feature some big-name characters, including Ghostface, the T-1000, and possibly Conan The Barbarian! If this is true, then we won’t have long to wait before seeing more gameplay trailers about these characters and seeing what they have to bring to the table.

Plus, the title is likely to keep going for other reasons, such as the “Invasions” mode, which has been getting many seasons since the game’s launch. Not just that, there are rumors that the game’s main campaign will get a story extension via some new DLC. All may be revealed at the SDCC panel!