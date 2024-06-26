Mortal Kombat 1 Might Have Had Second Kombat Pack Roster Leaked!

Mortal Kombat 1 was a big hit when it launched last year, and the team at NetherRealm Studios has been doing its best to keep things relevant and interesting by adding DLC fighters via its Kombat Pack. Ermac, Quan Chi, Takeda, Homelander, Omni-Man, and Peacemaker were all announced last year as the first new round of Kombatants for the main game, and almost all of them have been released by this point. That said, fans are already gearing up for the arrival of the second Kombat Pack, as they expect even more big names to arrive. Sure enough, a leak teases that this pack could indeed be big.

On Twitter, a Spanish leaker posted a video going through the files and code of the game, which ComicBook.com translated to reveal six names that apparently will be next for the title. Those names include Cyrax, Sektor, Noob Saibot, Ghostface, the T-100 Terminator, and Conan The Barbarian. Yep, this might be one of the coolest and most diverse Kombat Pack yet!

Let’s go in order, shall we? Cyraxx and Sektor were once simple ninjas until their clan leader decided to forcibly change them into ninja robots! While one was fine with this, the other wasn’t exactly a fan. Even still, Cyrax and Sektor were born, and they became fan-favorite characters, and they’re actually in Mortal Kombat 1 as Kameos!

As for Noob Saibot, he’s another in a long line of MK ninjas, with his name being a reference to the two creators of the franchise. Fans have been asking for his return since they saw all the OTHER ninjas get their due in this new universe. Their wish may soon be granted.

Ghostface is the infamous killer from the Scream franchise, known for killing people in various ways, but is infamous for the knife they wield. What will be curious here is how they get Ghostface to sound, as the character’s identity has been donned by many in the past.

The T-1000 was actually teased previously by a voice actor of the main game, and would be the second Terminator to arrive. This one is different from the one that “The Arnold” did because it’s a liquid metal model, and thus would have different moves.

Finally, Conan The Barbarian is an iconic movie character who has also been a star of comics for many decades, even being in Marvel for a period! He would bring a brutal ferocity to the game that many would likely enjoy.

However, until this is confirmed, take all of this with a grain of salt.