Mortal Kombat 1 Gets Hotfix, Patch Notes

Mortal Kombat 1 has been getting a lot of new content and patches to fix either issues or bring new content. Recently, the latest collaboration was with The Boys, which is still one of the most popular ones within Mortal Kombat 1. Below is the patch notes for this June hotfix update.

General Fixes & Adjustments

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

AI adjustments & improvements

Improvements to Screen Reader & Text to Speech functionality

Visual improvements to several Brutalities

Added Quan Chi Roster Character

Added Khameleon Kameo Character (Available 1/16/24)

Added Slay Bells Finisher, available in Seasonal Fatality Bundle

Added Winter Wonderland Variant to The Gateway Arena, available for free to all players

Added Holiday skins for Kitana, General Shao, and Reptile

Rounds to Win can now be increased to 5 in Gameplay Settings

Adjusted ticking sound effects Audio when timer is below 10 in a round

Fixed rare cloth physics issue that could occur when switching fighters on Character Select screen

Fixed a rare issue where tagged moves that could incorrectly displayed after rapid player inputs

Challenges are no longer highlighted for DLC characters that are not unlocked

Fixed issues that could cause some Brutalities to not trigger if the attack interrupts a Fatal Blow or armored attack

Fixed a rare issue that could cause Tournament Mode to become unresponsive when loading a match if Arena Select is turned off in Tournament Settings

Fixed rare crashes that could occur by signing out of profiles at specific timing

Fixed a rare issue where AI could get stuck ducking after dodging certain attacks

Fixed an issue that could cause edited Kontrols in a local match as player 2 to sometimes not apply until after the match is restarted

Fixed visual issues when a player is hit by Story Mode Boss version of Shang Tsung’s Injection

Fixed a rare issue that could cause playback errors on Replays

Fixed instances that could cause visual issues, unresponsiveness, or crashes when playing various modes while the game is installing

Adjusted health values during final fight of Chapter 15 of Story Mode to always be at 1000 health no matter which character was chosen

Fixed a rare issue that could cause damage scaling to reset if an opponent is hit by certain Kameo Ambush attacks at same frame the Main Fighter was recovering from performing certain attacks

Fixed issue could cause follow up attacks to not be performed if you hit a Main Fighter & a Kameo at the same time

Fixed rare face animation issues that could happen during Tie Round, Match Extended, or when a round win happens from a trade

Fixed issue that was causing long lasting visual effects (e.g. Tremor Crystal Armor) to become erroneously hidden when special cancelling certain moves

Fixed issue that could cause some reflected projectiles to be able to hit multiple characters

Fixed a rare issue where inputting a Kameo Ambush Attack & Fatal Blow at specific timing could cause an attack interruption to occur

Online

During Ranked Matchmaking you are now presented with information about the match connection with the option to decline before proceeding

Fixed several issues that could lead to the game to become unresponsive while in King of the Hill online mode

Fixed an issue where incorrect stats could be reported for a match if both players quit a Kombat League match at the same time

Fixed issue that could cause Ranked stats to sometimes incorrectly display within Kareer Stats

Kameos will no longer sometimes flash as if they were hit when a Quitality occurs

Invasions

Fixed visual issue with Exploding Demon sometimes disappearing instantly when defeated

Fixed visual issues with Omni-Man’s cape & Nitara’s wings when entering & leaving portals

Fixed visual obstruction that occurs when finishing “Hide” Encounter in Shang Tsung’s Laboratory

Fixed issues that could occur when repeatedly changing speeds while moving on stairs

Fixed visual issues that could occur when traveling from Shang Tsung’s Laboratory to Tarkatan Colony

Talismans can now be used during Finish Him / Finish Her

Fixed a rare issue with Endurance fights that could sometimes cause the next opponent to appear at an incorrect location

Fixed issue that could cause dashes to go in the wrong direction during some Survival & Boss Encounters

Adjusted how Dark Screen modifier functions during Fatal Blow cinematic

Fixed Talisman “A Real Opener” also disabling use of Fatal Blow

Fixed Talisman tutorial uses sometimes counting towards Achievements & Trophies

Fixed Flawless Victories in one round fights being counted as a Double Flawless

Adjustments to generation of Gateway Mesa & other dynamic Towers

Practice Mode

Reset in Practice Mode while Super Meter setting is FULL will no longer play meter gain sound effect

Practice Mode HUD Frame Data will now be correctly displayed when an attack is Upblocked

Resetting to Defaults while in Practice Mode -> Opponent Type or Practice Settings will no longer sometimes move the cursor to the top selection

Fixed several moves not displaying correct values for Practice Mode HUD Frame Data

Getup Attack & Reversal Attack fields will no longer sometimes be blank when a Playback Recording is in progress

Added Show HUD Option to Practice Settings

Added Super Fill Amount Option to Practice Settings

Added Shang Tsung Character Option to start in Young & Old forms in Practice Settings

Fixed issue that could sometimes cause incorrect damage numbers to appear in Practice Mode if the opponent is set to low health

Character Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters

Baraka

Fixed incorrect animation occurring if opponent is hit by (Air) Enhanced Blade Sparks and does not perform any actions after wakeup

General Shao

Fixed planted Axe appearing in the background briefly when General Shao is hit by certain attacks

Adjusted Audio when Fury Strikes (Front Punch, Back Punch) hits

Geras

Fixed a rare issue that could cause Geras to not teleport after hitting a Main Fighter & Kameo with Inevitable at the same time

Havik

Fixed incorrect animation occurring if opponent is hit by Enhanced Helping Hand and does not perform any actions after wakeup

Johnny Cage

When Show Off Parry occurs, combo damage scaling is no longer reset & correctly applied

Fixed a rare issue with Fatal Blow which could cause his Kameo to become stuck on screen if interrupted by Reiko’s Enhanced Assassin Throwing Stars with specific timing

Kenshi

Fixed visual issue that could cause sword clipping when using Toward Throw with Kano Kameo or Scorpion Kameo

Kitana

Fixed visual issue that could cause fan clipping when using Toward Throw with Kano Kameo or Scorpion Kameo

Kung Lao

Adjusted invulnerability window after the attack of Fatal Blow successfully hits

Li Mei

Interrupting Sky Lantern at a specific timing will no longer sometimes allow two lanterns to be active at the same time

Liu Kang

Fixed rare visual issues that could occur when Dragon Tail is reflected

Mileena

Fixed a rare issue that could allow Teleport Down to move Mileena outside the maximum distance between players in certain circumstances

Nitara

Fixed a rare issue that could cause game to appear unresponsive for a short time when performing Taste of Blood Brutality

Fixed a rare issue that could cause (Air) Dark Plunge hit animation to stall in the air briefly

Fixed Bloody Bolt sound using wrong audio channel when near corners

Fixed rare visual issues that could occur with Wings when a Brutality is performed on Nitara

Raiden

Adjusted invulnerability window after the attack of Fatal Blow successfully hits

Rain

Adjusted gravity scaling on Rain God when it used for the first time in a combo

Performing Sektor Kameo Up Rocket will no longer sometimes destroy Water Shield

Reiko

Fixed Charging Pain & Pain Knee recovery changing if the opponent has a Kameo was performing certain actions

Reptile

Fixed issue that could cause Dash Attack follow-up attack to miss against an opponent near the edge of the Arena

Devastating Blow (Away + Back Punch) when held can now be cancelled into Kameo Summon Attack

Dash Attack follow-up attack no longer enables Auto Block

Force Ball will no longer sometimes be able to hit Sub-Zero’s Ice Klone Charge after it has disappeared

Distance Between Fighters Audio Accessibility setting now works correctly with Invisibility

Shang Tsung

Fixed rare visual issues that could occur when winning a match while morphed into the opponent

Sindel

(Air) Levitate will no longer sometimes be disabled for an extended period if a Breaker is used on Sindel in specific situations

Fixed issue with opponent getting stuck for a short duration after performing a Breaker against Kartwheel while in a corner

Fixed issue that allowed for Finish Him / Finish Her to become extended past the time limit by repeatedly using (Air) Levitate in a combo

Fixed a rare situation where combo counter could be reset during Breaker Denied

Fixed issue that could cause excessive sliding to occur if special moves are performed at specific timing after landing from (Air) Levitate Cancel

Kameo Meter HUD will change color when Sindel takes control of the opponent’s Kameo using Enhanced Queens Command

Smoke

Fixed a rare issue that could cause Enhanced Smoke Bomb to not perform the final attack when its armor was broken with specific timing

Sub-Zero

Spinal Tap (Back + Back Punch) now cancels 1 frame earlier and has 1 more active frame on second attack

Enhanced Ice Klone can now be performed for 1 bar of Meter & then further Enhanced to leave 2 additional Klones for an additional bar of Meter, otherwise leaving only 1 Klone that lasts for a longer time

Tanya

Fixed incorrect animation occurring if opponent is hit by (Air) Enhanced Heavenly Hand and does not perform any actions after wakeup

Fixed audio panning issues that could occur when Back Throw was used near some edges of Arenas

Omni-Man

Adjusted invulnerability window after the attack of Fatal Blow successfully hits

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the opponent to instantly recover while blocking when using a Kameo Ambush & Invincible Rush or Giblet Maker at the same time under certain circumstances

Fixed issue that could cause the opponent to be pushed when using (Air) Fly Away when at full screen

Fixed issue that could prevent Kameo Ambushes from executing if the button was pressed multiple times while using Viltrumite Stance

Fixed a rare visual issue where Omni-Man could briefly appear at an incorrect location after using Invincible Rush

Viltrumite Stance Air Teleport Toward & Air Cancel Inputs are now the same as the ground versions

Viltrumite Stance can no longer sometimes linger for extended duration when the round is over

Holding Forward when Viltrumite Stance duration runs out will no longer Teleport Towards to occur instead of Cancel

Fixed Honorable Death final attack not working correctly in some long juggle combos near the edge of the Arena

Fixed incorrect animation occurring if the Honorable Death follow-up attack does not hit the opponent

Fixed several visual issues that could occur when Invincible Rush hits a Kameo

Interrupting Back Throw at certain timing will no longer sometimes cause the camera to look at Omni-Man very high in the air

Giblet Maker Brutality will no longer sometimes use the wrong blood color

Fixed several situations that could cause incorrect face animations to occur

Kameo Fighters

Cyrax (Kameo)

Cyber Net now drains meter from the opponent while they are trapped until they are hit or released

Cyber Net no longer does an alternate hit reaction when done as a Wakeup or Reversal

Darrius (Kameo)

Added Heelturn (Down + R1), a new Ambush Attack that can only be performed when the opponent is knocked down or about to land after being hit

Eat Dirt can now be delayed for a slightly longer duration

After executing The Double Whammy, the recharge delay is slightly shorter & the recharge rate has been increased

After executing Double Daegon Kick, the recharge delay is slightly shorter & the recharge rate has been increased

After executing Twister Kicks, the recharge delay is shorter

After executing Volleyballistic, the recharge rate has been increased

Frost (Kameo)

Snow Flakes now begins traveling 10 frames faster, lasts for 20 more frames, & had its collision slightly adjusted

Goro (Kameo)

After executing Punch Walk, the recharge delay is slightly longer & the recharge rate has been increased

The third hit of Punch Walk now recovers 5 frames faster & causes 10 more frames of blockstun with increased pushback on block

Punch Walk no longer has an extended recovery for the Main Fighter if Goro is interrupted

Kano (Kameo)

Eye Laser is now a Mid (was High), does 10 more damage & does increased damage on block

Fixed a rare issue that could cause Eye Laser startup to not work correctly in the corner

Kung Lao (Kameo)

Increased Buzz Saw Main Fighter recovery on block by 5 frames

Motaro (Kameo)

After executing Reflect & Moving Reflect, the recharge rate has been increased

After executing Tail Shot, the recharge delay is slightly shorter & the recharge rate has been increased

Adjusted Tail Shot collision size & it now causes 10 more frames of blockstun with increased pushback on block

Sareena (Kameo)

Kia’s Blades will no longer sometimes still return after they are destroyed

Scorpion (Kameo)

After executing Get Over Here, the recharge delay is slightly shorter & the recharge rate has been increased

Hell Blades recovers 16 frames faster on block & 5 frames faster on miss

Sektor (Kameo)

Flame Thrower first hit starts up 5 frames faster & has 10 more frames of blockstun with less pushback on block

Flame Thrower second hit now has has Upblock vulnerability, comes out on block or miss, & has 10 more frames of blockstun with increased pushback on block

Shujinko (Kameo)

Increased base health value to 400 (from 300)

Mimic Smoke Invisibility will no longer sometimes not be removed if hit during certain timing during activation

Shujinko will no longer be able to pass through the opponent in the Kenshi & Shujinko mirror match when Kopy Kat is used by both players at the same time

Fixed incorrect hit reaction being used when Omni-Man Kopy Kat is interrupted

The Kameo Meter HUD will change color when Shujinko is morphed into the opponent’s Kameo vs Shang Tsung

Sonya (Kameo)

Leg Grab now has Upblock vulnerability & recovers 18 frames faster on block or miss

Energy Rings is now hits Mid, has slightly increased damage scaling, & Increased Main Fighter recovery on block by 5 frames

Energy Rings when fully charged has a different hit reaction with slightly increased damage scaling

Stryker (Kameo)

Fixed visual issue with Kuffed that could occur when hitting an opponent at maximum range from Main Fighter or near the edge of the Arena

Sub-Zero (Kameo)

Kold Shoulder recharges faster and has a slight less delay before recharge begins

Kold Shoulder starts up 3 frames faster, has 2 more active frames, and recovers 2 frames faster on miss

Kold Shoulder can be performed as a cancel from Arctic Armor

Iced Out is now a Mid (was High)

Tremor (Kameo)

Increased base health value to 400 (from 300)

Fixed an issue that was preventing Crystal Armor from being broken after being hit 5 times

Fixed various issues with Crystal Armor functionality when it was broken before the duration runs out

Fixed recovery inconsistencies between Main Fighters when executing Rock Punch & Rock Punch Uppercrust

Fixed visual issues when Tremor exits after performing several attacks

Kameo UI now shows the current Variation when Shujinko morphs into Tremor, or when Sindel hypnotizes Tremor with Enhanced Queen’s Command

Mortal Kombat 1 is avaliable on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 as well as PC.